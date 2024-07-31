2024 July 31 12:43

Global schedule reliability continues to stay within 50%-55% in June 2024

Sea-Intelligence has published issue 155 of the Global Liner Performance (GLP) report, with schedule reliability figures up to and including June 2024.

In June 2024, global schedule reliability dropped by -1.2 percentage points M/M to 54.4%. This is keeping in line with the trends seen so far in 2024, where global schedule reliability has largely been within 50%-55%. On a Y/Y level however, schedule reliability in June 2024 was -9.8 percentage points lower.

The average delay for LATE vessel arrivals also deteriorated, increasing by 0.04 days M/M to 5.19 days. This is now the third-highest figure for the month, only surpassed by the pandemic highs of 2021-2022. On a Y/Y level, the June 2024 figure was 0.82 days higher.

Hapag-Lloyd was the most reliable top-13 carrier in June 2024 with schedule reliability of 55.4%. There were another 9 carriers above the 50% mark, with the remaining 3 carriers in the 40%-50% range. ZIM was the least reliable carrier with schedule reliability of 44.4%.

Of the top-13 carriers, 7 recorded a M/M improvement in schedule reliability, with Yang Ming recording the highest improvement of 6.1 percentage points. ZIM recorded the largest M/M decline of -3.3 percentage points.

On a Y/Y level, only HMM and Yang Ming recorded an increase in schedule reliability, while MSC recorded the largest Y/Y decline of -18.5 percentage points.