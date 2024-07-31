2024 July 31 11:59

Ship-to-ship bunkering boom for fuel ammonia obtains AiP from ClassNK

A bunkering boom jointly developed by NYK and TB Global Technologies Ltd. (TBG) for the ship-to-ship supply of fuel ammonia received the world’s first Approval in Principle (AiP) on July 31 for this technology from Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK), according to NYK's release.

TBG is Japan’s top manufacturer of cargo-handling equipment for crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and other liquids. NYK and TBG will significantly enhance the safety of supplying ships with ammonia, which is highly toxic, by employing TBG's technology to ensure the liquid does not leak. Ammonia is expected to contribute to the decarbonization of ships because it does not emit CO2 when burned.



The most distinctive feature of the boom is a TBG-developed emergency-release system that allows the connection between an ammonia-fueled vessel and an ammonia bunkering vessel (ABV) to be disconnected instantly in an emergency. In acquiring the AiP, NYK provided design data for its in-house developed ABV. In addition, to improve the safety and operability of the equipment, NYK provided knowledge on the handling of ammonia gained by NYK from its ammonia-transport business and expertise gained from Kaguya, Japan's first LNG bunkering vessel. Kaguya is operated by Central LNG Marine Fuel Corporation, of which NYK is the largest shareholder.

Ammonia-fueled vessels are being researched and developed worldwide as next-generation fuel vessels friendly to the natural environment.

One such vessel, an ammonia-fueled medium gas carrier (AFMGC) scheduled for delivery in November 2026, is being developed by a consortium that includes NYK.

The bunkering boom is being developed for installation on ammonia-fueled vessels that are expected to become popular worldwide starting in the late 20s.



In the NYK Decarbonization Story released in November 2023, NYK set the goal of reducing the NYK Group's overall greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 45% from the fiscal 2021 level (Scope 1 + 2) by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2050. In this context, the conversion of fuel for ships is an extremely important issue, and we are promoting the development of ships fueled by ammonia, which emits no CO2 even when burned, and the establishment of an ammonia value chain.