2024 July 31 10:24

European Commission approves €998 million Dutch State aid scheme to support renewable hydrogen production

The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a €998 million Dutch scheme to support the production of renewable hydrogen. The measure aims to contribute to the development of renewable hydrogen in line with the objectives of the EU Hydrogen Strategy and the European Green Deal. The scheme will also contribute to the objectives of the REPowerEU Plan to reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels and accelerate the green transition, according to EU's release.



The Netherlands notified the Commission of its intention to introduce a €998 million scheme to increase the country's electrolysis capacity and support the production of renewable hydrogen.

The scheme will support the construction of at least 200 MW of electrolysis capacity. The aid will be awarded through a competitive bidding process planned to be concluded in 2024. The tender will be open to projects with a capacity of at least 0.5 MW.

The aid will take the form of a direct grant combining an upfront investment grant up to 80% of the investment costs and a variable premium over a period of 5 to 10 years. Beneficiaries will have to prove compliance with EU criteria for the production of renewable fuels of non-biological origin (RFNBOs), as set out in the delegated acts on renewable hydrogen.

The scheme will contribute to the Netherlands's efforts to achieve 500 MW of electrolyser capacity in 2025 and 3-4 GW by 2030. It will also support the EU's ambitions to install at least 6 GW of renewable hydrogen electrolysers by 2024, and at least 40 GW by 2030. The Netherlands expects that the scheme will lead to the equivalent of around 55 kilotons of CO2 being avoided every year until 2030, which will contribute to the Netherlands' and EU's climate targets.







