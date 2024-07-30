2024 July 30 18:00

EPPO investigates project for liquefied natural gas import terminal in Cyprus

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Nicosia (Cyprus) has opened an investigation into a project for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in Cyprus, on suspicion of procurement fraud, misappropriation of EU funds and corruption, according to EPPO's release.

The project aims to create an entry point for natural gas to Cyprus, enabling the country to connect with the wider European gas market, and involves a cost of €542 million – of which approximately €101 million was financed by the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) programme. The construction, which should have been concluded in December 2019, has not yet been completed.

The investigation was initiated following the publication on 19 January 2024 of a report by the Audit Office of the Republic of Cyprus, regarding possible violations during the procurement procedure and the subsequent execution of the public contract for the LNG project. The European Court of Auditors and the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) also sent reports to the EPPO.

After receiving this information and examining it in detail, the EPPO has taken the decision to open an investigation, in order to inquire into the contracts awarded by the public authorities.

No further details will be made public at this stage.

The EPPO is the independent public prosecution office of the European Union. It is responsible for investigating, prosecuting and bringing to judgment crimes against the financial interests of the EU.