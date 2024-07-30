2024 July 30 17:16

Edison completes first LNG bunkering operation in the Adriatic Sea

Edison announces that it has completed the liquefied natural gas (LNG) refuelling in the port of Trieste, according to the company's release.

The ship-to-ship bunkering operation is the first to take place in the Adriatic Sea and the first to be carried out by Edison through the use of the LNG carrier Ravenna Knutsen, which has been supplying the Ravenna LNG coastal depot (DIG) – forming part of the Group's integrated logistics chain and contributing to the decarbonisation of road and maritime transport – since 2021.

The operation, that has just concluded, marks the start of more ship-to-ship bunkering operations in the port of Trieste.

The Ravenna Knutsen is a unique small LNG carrier with extreme operational flexibility, available to Edison under a contract with Norwegian shipowner Knutsen OAS Shipping. It was built by Hyundai Heavy Industries at the Mipo shipyard in South Korea. The LNG carrier can transport up to 30,000 cubic meters of LNG via three high-nickel steel tanks that are suitably insulated to withstand cryogenic temperatures. The ship has a double set of cargo manifolds (both low and high), which grant it utmost operational versatility, making it capable of operating with storage facilities and vessels of different sizes.



