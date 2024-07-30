2024 July 30 15:44

Kongsberg Maritime secures contract from Tarntank for its next wind-assisted chemical tanker

Kongsberg Maritime has been awarded a further contract from Danish operator Tarntank to design and equip its eleventh hybrid chemical tanker, which will be wind-assisted. This latest ordered brings the total of vessels order by Tarntank to 11, with the latest five featuring wind-assist technology.



The new 15,000 dwt vessels are equipped with a range of advanced Kongsberg Maritime technologies aimed at energy conservation and emission reduction. These hybrid tankers can operate on diesel, biofuel, or methanol and are equipped with wind-assist technology and Tärntank’s proprietary battery-powered Hybrid Solution.



