2024 July 30 14:41

MOL introduces dynamic voyage optimization platform "Wayfinder"

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. has decided to introduce the dynamic voyage optimization platform "Wayfinder" developed by Sofar Ocean (USA) to its group's operating vessels, aiming to reduce GHG emissions by improving fuel efficiency, according to the company's release.

Wayfinder provides the optimal speed and route for safe and efficient navigation to each ship daily. These recommendations leverage real-time weather forecasts based on information from Sofar's global network of ocean sensors, the ship's fuel efficiency calculated using a data-driven model, and market and safety constraints.



The ocean sensor "Spotter buoy," developed by Sofar, collects ocean data such as wave spectra, wind, sea surface temperature, and atmospheric pressure in real time, and is used by various government agencies. By combining the collected ocean data with weather data from satellites and other sources, Sofar's weather forecasts, including wave field predictions, are up to 50% more accurate than other operational forecasts. Waves have a significant impact on the efficient operation of a ship, and Sofar's weather forecasts are expected to be impactful in this regard.

In a trial with 40 of MOL Group's operating vessels, it has confirmed an average fuel/GHG emission reduction of about 6% per voyage. More than 80% of the captains participating in the trial have highly evaluated the convenience of the platform and accuracy of the weather and ocean forecasts, and MOL has decided to introduce it to its group's operating vessels as a platform that contributes to further safe and efficient navigation.

MOL Group aims to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050 and reduce GHG emissions intensity by 45% by 2035 (versus 2019) under the "MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2." The introduction of Wayfinder is a measure that contributes to the achievement of these goals, and MOL will continue to expand the number of vessels using the platform across the group. MOL will further promote the digital transformation of maritime operation by utilizing a common platform for vessels and operators, realizing real-time information sharing.