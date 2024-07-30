2024 July 30 14:13

Davie intends to create U.S. shipbuilding presence in alignment with ICE Pact

Davie, the Canada-based multinational shipbuilder, today announced its intention to make a significant, long-term commitment to the American shipbuilding industry, according to the company's release.

Pending final site and partner selection, Davie’s decision coincides with a series of actions announced by the U.S. government to boost the efficiency, resilience, and competitiveness of U.S. shipbuilding. The production of superior U.S. ships for both domestic and international markets is also anticipated to revitalize American sea power, spur economic growth, and create many skilled jobs for American workers.

Davie’s plans are also aligned with the ICE Pact, a trilateral collaboration between the U.S., Canada, and Finland announced on July 11. The ICE Pact will enhance the production of in-demand polar icebreakers in participating countries boosting economic, climate and national security, while supporting vital shared interests in the contested polar regions. Significantly, the U.S. Department of Defense launched its 2024 Arctic Strategy on July 22, outlining steps DOD will take, in collaboration with allies and partners, to preserve the Arctic as a secure and stable region.

Operating continuously since 1825, Davie has built over 720 specialized vessels, including many icebreakers. Currently, Davie is building the world’s largest orderbook of heavy icebreakers for Canada, a founding ICE Pact partner. Davie is also the owner of Helsinki Shipyard in Finland, another ICE Pact founder, renowned for its exceptional polar shipbuilding supply chain. Established in 1865, Helsinki Shipyard has built more than 50% of the current global icebreaker fleet.



