2024 July 30 13:23

Green Marine UK’s hydrogen Crew Transfer Vessel retrofit initiative awarded AiP by RINA

Green Marine UK’s pioneering maritime initiative aiming to retrofit CTVs (Crew Transfer Vessels) with hydrogen, fuel cells and battery – to cut emissions while servicing offshore wind farms – has been granted Approval in Principle (AiP) by global classification society RINA, according to Green Marine's release.

Phase 1 of Project Verdant, involving a preliminary design and feasibility study, has now been completed and deemed viable, opening the door to subsequent project phases seeking to execute design, engineering and sea trials.

Led by Green Marine UK, the Innovate UK funded project includes maritime consultancy Waves Group and EMEC (European Marine Energy Centre).

Project Verdant’s conceptual design incorporates hydrogen fuel cells connected to electric motors, working in conjunction with existing diesel-fuelled engines, which can be shut down to enable zero emission operation at slow speed while servicing offshore wind farms.

Global leader in hydrogen systems and marine fuel cell generators Energys helped design and provide engineering and modelling. Meanwhile, Engineered Marine Systems (EMS) supplied a design for the battery room, drawn from its extensive experience involving multiple hybrid CTVs.

Findings show the hybrid system could reduce the vessel’s CO2 emissions by up to 30% and NOx emissions by up to 40% – with CTVs commonly operating in loiter mode for long periods at a time.

Green Marine UK’s Managing Director Jason Schofield said obtaining AiP was a key objective for Project Verdant, providing confidence in the CTVs’ ability to operate safely in UK waters in accordance with the MCA (Maritime & Coastguard Agency) regulations MGN 664 and RINA Rules Pt C, Ch 1, App 14, Appendix 14 Hydrogen Fuelled Ships.

The ultimate mission is to capture sufficient learning from the operation of a retro-fitted vessel to enable Green Marine UK to expand its fleet with new-build Zero Emissions CTVs and SOVs (Service Operation Vessels).

According to the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult (OREC), the offshore support sector will be worth around £26 billion by 2050, and an additional 1,200 vessels will be needed to service UK industry and support the transition to Net Zero. Approximately 400 CTVs are currently operating in offshore wind farms around the UK and Europe, and this could increase to 700 by 2030.

RINA UK Wind & Marine Offshore Business Development Director David Lynch said the AiP of the hydrogen fuelled CTV is a milestone in the wind industry assuring a greener service maintenance.

Project Verdant has further benefited from economic modelling and insights on hydrogen refuelling, logistics and safety from EMEC. An early mover in hydrogen, EMEC operate a hydrogen R&D ecosystem in Orkney, demonstrating assets across the full value chain from production and storage to transportation and end use. EMEC’s R&D activity has explored the application of hydrogen in the aviation and maritime space as well as synthetic fuel production.



