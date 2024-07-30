2024 July 30 12:59

Taihan cable launches South Korea's first offshore wind power cable laying vessel

Taihan reported on the 24th that the commissioning ceremony for the 6,200-ton class submarine cable laying vessel “PALOS” took place, according to the company's release. Being the only offshore wind power cable laying vessel (CLV) in Korea, PALOS has the capacity to carry up to 4,400 tons of submarine cable in a single voyage.



Constructed with the explicit purpose of laying submarine cables, PALOS exhibits far superior performance when compared to cable laying barges (CLBs) that were converted from cargo barges. Unlike conventional vessels, PALOS features a flat bottom, allowing it to operate at various sites regardless of water depth. The vessel is also outfitted with cutting-edge features such as Dynamic Positioning 2 (DP2).



Furthermore, as a powered vessel capable of reaching speeds of up to 9 knots, PALOS offers an exceptionally stable and precise approach to laying submarine cables, significantly outperforming CLBs that depend on tugboats and lack the capability to effectively respond to weather variations and currents.





