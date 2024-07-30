2024 July 30 11:42

Port Houston surpasses 2mln TEUs faster than ever

Port Houston, the fifth-largest container port in the nation, has surpassed the two million TEU mark faster than ever, according to the company's release.

Through the first six months of the year, the Port has successfully handled 2,098,117 TEUs among its terminals, which represents a double-digit increase of 13% year-to- date compared to the first half of last year. For June specifically, 339,157 TEUs were managed at the Port's facilities, reflecting a 7% increase compared to June 2023.

This June, the Port received six additional rubber-tired gantry (RTG) hybrid-electric cranes, the fourth of five total deliveries for this year. Port Houston has acquired 26 new RTGs since December 2023. Additionally, by the end of this year, 15,000-TEU-class neo-Panamax vessels will be able to berth at Bayport as the Port continues to make progress on its Houston Ship Channel Expansion, widely known as Project 11. In June, increased demand for goods and consumer spending on items such as furniture, hardware, retail goods, and food drove Port Houston’s loaded import volumes up 5% compared to the same month last year. Loaded exports also increased significantly, up 11% this month, totaling 114,728 TEUs. Year-to- date loaded exports are up 14% at 769,844 TEUs. General cargo was down 10% year-to-date at Port Houston's multipurpose facilities, while steel imports increased 2% this month compared to June 2023. Additionally, plywood has increased 4,215% year-to- date, though it remains relatively small in total volume at 45,013 short tons. Total tonnage across all facilities remains positive, with a 5% increase in the first half of the year compared to last year. Port Houston is located in one of the fastest-growing cities, and it sits along the Houston Ship Channel, the number one waterway in the U.S. for waterborne tonnage.

Port Houston has owned and operated the eight public wharves and terminals along the Houston Ship Channel, including the area’s largest breakbulk facility and two of the most efficient container terminals in the country. The Houston Ship Channel complex and its more than 200 private and eight public terminals is the US’s largest port for waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas, and the U.S.