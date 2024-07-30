2024 July 30 11:25

Chantiers selects TMC to equip world’s largest sailing ships

Chantiers de l'Atlantique has chosen TMC Compressors (TMC) to supply the marine compressed air system for the two cruise ships the shipbuilder is constructing for Orient Express Silenseas, according to the company's release.

The two ships are set to become the world’s largest sailing ships.

TMC’s scope of supply entails delivery of a complete marine compressed air system, including service and control air compressors, service and control refrigerant air dryers, and a desiccant control air dryer, for each of the two vessels.



TMC will manufacture and assemble the marine compressed air system at its facilities the Nordic region and deliver it to Chantiers de l'Atlantique in France.

Orient Express is known as a pioneer within luxury train travel but has now set out to conquer the seven seas with the Silenseas – the first of the sailing ships being OE Corinthian. The sailing ships will have some impressive main particulars; a length of 220 meters, three sail masts with height above 100 meters and a surface area of 1.500 square meters each, and 54 cabins with an average size of 70 square meters.



TMC is a global supplier of compressed air systems for marine and offshore use. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.