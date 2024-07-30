2024 July 30 10:53

Konecranes establishes a network of partners to build a full range of port cranes in the United States

Konecranes is establishing a network of partners including steel structure providers and subcontractors to build port cranes in the United States in the coming years, according to the company's release. This long-term plan was started as part of a series of initiatives from the US government, which recognizes Konecranes’ position as a global leader in material handling solutions with deep roots in the country.

Konecranes expects the network to grow in states including Ohio, Virginia and Wisconsin in the coming years, and has received initial indications of interest from a number of customers for BABA cranes including STS cranes. Given that STS cranes take several years to produce and deliver, the company does not see any short-term impact on its financials from this initiative.

Konecranes also has the capability to modernize existing port cranes with the latest technology and cybersecurity standards, part of its continuing drive to improve the safety, productivity and sustainability of its customers’ operations.

Konecranes has operated in the US for decades, and has three crane manufacturing facilities, approximately 2,200 employees and over 60 branches across the country. Customers include privately-run ports, intermodal operators and port authorities, as well as multiple industries needing smart, safe and reliable material handling solutions.