2024 July 30 10:19

Fincantieri and Accenture join forces to lead digital innovation for ports and vessels

Fincantieri and Accenture are collaborating to drive innovation and digitization in the cruise, defense and port services sectors, according to Fincantieri's release.



The strategic goal of the collaboration is to empower Fincantieri NexTech— a Fincantieri company for the development of digital products and services for the group—and Accenture to jointly accelerate digital transformation initiatives outlined in the Fincantieri Group's 2023-2027 Industrial Plan through the adoption of advanced technologies. The collaboration will draw on Accenture’s extensive network of innovation centers and advanced digital capabilities for the reinvention of the cruise, defense and port services industries.



The collaboration focuses on development in two areas: a technological platform that uses advanced digital products and services to integrate functions on board ships; innovative digital transformation solutions to make ports smarter, safer and more efficient.





