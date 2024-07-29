2024 July 29 17:16

Good weather allows bunker deliveries to resume in Zhoushan

Bunker deliveries have resumed across Zhoushan’s inner and outer anchorages this morning after a seven-day suspension due to Typhoon Gaemi, according to ENGINE.

The typhoon made landfall in China’s coastal province of Fujian on Friday before dissipating by Sunday. However, heavy rainfall warning remains in place for several Chinese provinces, weather agency China Meteorological Administration says.

All anchorages in the Chinese bunkering hub are operational now.