2024 July 29 15:49

Alphaliner names the Port of Colombo the world's most efficient port for the first quarter of 2024

The Port of Colombo has achieved landmark recognition by being named the best-performing port globally for the first quarter of 2024 by Alphaliner, a leading information platform for the liner shipping industry, in its latest monthly monitor, according to SLPA's release. This accolade highlights Colombo’s remarkable growth rate of 23.6%, surpassing all other ports worldwide. Notably, the Port of Long Beach in Los Angeles, with a growth rate of 23.3%, secured second place, while the Port of Tanjung Pelepas secured third place with a growth rate of 22.7%.

The first half of 2024 has been particularly impressive for the Port of Colombo. Comparing the performance to the same period in 2023, domestic volumes increased by 19.2%, transshipment volumes grew by 9.6%, and total volumes surged by 12.5%.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) terminals have been pivotal in driving this outstanding performance. From January to June 2024, the SLPA terminals recorded a 23.6% increase in domestic volumes, a 15.5% rise in transshipment volumes, and a total volume growth of 17.7%.

The Port of Colombo, strategically positioned as a key maritime hub in South Asia, has several main container terminals, including the Jaya Container Terminal (JCT), Colombo East Container Terminal (CECT), South Asia Gateway Terminal (SAGT), and Colombo International Container Terminal (CICT). These terminals collectively offer substantial capacity to handle increasing cargo volumes efficiently. The JCT and CECT, operated by the SLPA, are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and advanced technology to ensure smooth and rapid cargo handling. The SAGT and CICT, operated by private entities, further enhance the port’s capacity and operational efficiency, making Colombo a preferred destination for major global shipping lines.