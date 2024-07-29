2024 July 29 12:13

Austal secures contract to build wind-powered trimaran for Vela Transport

Austal announced that its subsidiary, Austal Australasia, has secured a contract to design and construct a 66.8-metre wind-powered aluminium cargo trimaran for Vela Transport of Bayonne, France, according to Australian Manufacturing.

While the exact purchase price remains confidential, it is estimated to be between A$40–$45 million, the company said in an ASX announcement.

The vessel, scheduled for delivery in mid-2026, will be built by Austal Philippines in Balamban, Cebu.

The innovative high-value cargo vessel, based on a concept by VPLP of Paris and equipped with a sailing system by MerConcept, is set to revolutionise maritime transport with its eco-friendly design.



Since 2007, Austal has designed and constructed 25 large trimarans for commercial and defence purposes worldwide.