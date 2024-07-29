2024 July 29 11:42

Technip Energies awarded a proprietary equipment contract by Chevron Phillips Chemical for the first complete implementation of the low-CO2 cracking furnace technology

Technip Energies has been awarded an Engineering and Procurement contract by Chevron Phillips Chemical (CPChem) for the supply of a proprietary Low Emission Cracking Furnace in an existing olefins unit at its facility in Sweeny, Texas. This low-emission design is cost-effective and will reduce fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions by approximately 30 %, according to the company's release.

Technip Energies’ patented design of the Low Emission Cracking Furnace focuses on improving fuel efficiency using a novel heat recovery scheme, which includes combustion air preheat and a first-of-its-kind gas-to-gas primary feed effluent exchanger. The project also electrifies a major compressor driver, and because the low emission furnace will be capable of using hydrogen as fuel, the project enables immediate and future reductions to the existing unit’s carbon intensity.



