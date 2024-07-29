  The version for the print
    European Commission approves €1.2 billion Spanish State aid scheme to support investments in the production of renewable hydrogen

    The European Commission has approved a €1.2 billion Spanish scheme to support investments in the production of renewable hydrogen to foster the transition to a net-zero economy. The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework (‘TCTF'), adopted by the Commission on 9 March 2023 and amended on 20 November 2023 and on 2 May 2024.

    Spain notified to the Commission, under the TCTF, a €1.2 billion scheme to support investments in the production of renewable hydrogen in hydrogen clusters or valleys to foster the transition towards a net-zero economy. The scheme will be fully funded through the Recovery and Resilience Facility (‘RRF') following the Commission's positive assessment of Spain's Recovery and Resilience Plan and its adoption by the Council.

    The scheme will support investments in the production of renewable hydrogen with an installed capacity of at least 100 MW. Investments supported may encompass the production of renewable hydrogen-derived fuels, renewable hydrogen storage, and the production of renewable electricity. To be eligible under the measure, applicants should have secured agreements with off-takers to cover at least 60% of the renewable hydrogen or renewable hydrogen-derived fuel expected to be produced.

    Under the scheme, the aid will take the form of direct grants covering the investment costs of the projects supported. The aid amount for each beneficiary will be determined on the basis of a competitive bidding process.

    The Commission found that the Spanish scheme is in line with the conditions set out in the TCTF. In particular, the aid will be granted on the basis of a scheme with an estimated volume and budget; the aid amount will be determined through an open, clear, transparent and non-discriminatory competitive bidding process; and the aid will be granted before 31 December 2025.

    The Commission concluded that the Spanish scheme is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to accelerate the green transition and facilitate the development of certain economic activities, which are of importance for the implementation of the REPower EU Plan and the Green Deal Industrial Plan, in line with Article 107(3)(c) Treaty on the Functioning of the EU and the conditions set out in the TCTF.

2024 July 29

13:45 HD Hyundai Marine Solution wins $60 mn ship maintenance contract
13:31 Global coal demand is set to remain broadly flat through 2025 - IEA
12:53 TFG Marine signs agreement with Consort Bunkers for four newbuild methanol carriage bunker tankers
12:13 Austal secures contract to build wind-powered trimaran for Vela Transport
11:42 Technip Energies awarded a proprietary equipment contract by Chevron Phillips Chemical for the first complete implementation of the low-CO2 cracking furnace technology
10:56 Port of Oakland receives $3 million grant to tackle sea level rise
10:21 Liquefied gas cargo containment innovations from Jiangnan Shipyard receive ABS AIPs

2024 July 28

15:47 ICG maintained operations on MV Maersk Frankfurt amid extreme weather conditions
14:19 Hapag-Lloyd announces PSS from Türkiye to Morocco and from Africa to Bengladesh
13:21 Crown LNG selects IKM for engineering design of Scottish floating LNG terminal
13:04 NWSA Terminal 5 gets refrigerated container upgrades
11:23 Hapag-Lloyd announces GRI for shipping from Latin America to North America, Mexico, Central America and Caribbean
09:51 Hanwha Ocean operating loss narrows in Q2 on increased demand

2024 July 27

16:01 VPA successfully handles Newcastlemax vessel MV Huahine
14:09 Eight South Korean shipyards to face strike demonstrations
12:14 IMMSI Group, Leonardo sign contract with the Italian Directorate of Naval Armaments for the procurment of new generation minehunters for the Italian Navy
10:37 AfDB offers Morocco $260 million in loans for port project, governance

2024 July 26

18:00 LiqTech and Danbee Marine enter agreement for marine scrubber water treatment solutions for the South Korean market
17:23 Thecla Bodewes Shipyards successfully launches 7.280dwt vessel ‘Vertom Lisa’ for Vertom Group
16:57 MSC reaffirms pledges to avoid Arctic shipping route
16:23 Taiwanese ports resume bunkering after Typhoon Gaemi-induced suspension
15:41 Chinese ports container volume rises 8.5 % in the first half of a year 2024
15:17 Hanwha Ocean picked as preferred bidder for S. Korean Navy's logistics support ship
14:55 Vietnam's port system able to handle world's largest ships
14:36 Castor Maritime announces the acquisition of its first Ultramax vessel
14:12 Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, July 22-28 – MABUX
13:30 Total Energies orders LNG bunkering vessels at Hudong Zhonghua
12:52 Philippines rushes to contain oil spill from sunken tanker
12:47 Bangladesh 'jam-packed' with cargo as curfew and internet restrictions continue
12:24 Helmerich & Payne announces agreement to acquire KCA Deutag
11:54 Two cruise ships were simultaneously bunkered with LNG at Port Canaveral
10:51 Associated British Ports announces new Chair
10:18 CMA CGM publishes Q2 2024 financial results

2024 July 25

18:00 Western sanctions and Houthi attacks boost appeal of Russia’s Arctic Sea Route - Bloomberg
17:46 Saudi Arabia imports fuel oil from Kuwait for first time in two years
17:24 Port of Thessaloniki implements the wireless reefer monitoring system
16:59 Hunan Jinhang Shipbuilding launches a 500m3 LNG bunkering pontoon
15:51 Chevron’s Taro Ultra advanced 40 granted LNG Validation status by WinGD
15:16 A Philippine-flagged tanker capsized off the coast of Bataan province, causing a spill
14:44 Cyan Renewables acquires Australian vessel operator MMA Offshore
14:23 Russia ships fuel to Bolivia as it increases Latin American sales - Reuters
13:59 Grimaldi-Minoan consortium acquires 67% of Heraklion Port Authority
13:12 Bumi Armada, Navigator Gas and Bluestreak CO2 announce MoU with Uniper for joint study on export of CO2 emissions from proposed UK carbon capture plant
12:52 ABS releases industry first advisory on ammonia bunkering
11:40 Drydocks World executes conversion and upgrade projects for FPSO and FSO vessels
11:10 EMA and MPA shortlist two consortia to further study viability of ammonia for power generation and bunkering
10:40 AW Shipping inks contract with CSSC Jiangnan Shipyard for the construction of two 93,000 cubic meters very large ammonia carriers
10:09 Corvus Energy Blue Whale ESS awarded RINA Type Approval
09:48 Opulent Maritime selects ADP Clear to digitize its bunkering operations

2024 July 24

18:00 MSC invests in multimodal terminal adjacent to Paris via MEDLOG
17:34 Frontera announces agreement between Puerto Bahia and GASCO to pursue LPG project in Cartagena, Colombia
17:00 Shipping firms respond to Houthi attacks in Red Sea
16:32 China’s shipbuilding output rises by 18.4% in H1 2024
16:04 The EU ETS to run the global tanker fleet more than €2bn by 2030
15:49 Typhoon Gaemi halts bunkering in Taiwanese ports
15:23 Container ship fleet expands by 11%, fastest growth in 15 years - BIMCO
14:55 MPC Container Ships takes delivery of final 5,500 TEU methanol-ready boxship from Korea
13:32 A methanol-powered cargo ship arrived in Estonia for the first time
13:13 Six feared dead and 14 rescued after fishing boat sinks off Falkland Islands
12:40 Wartsila to supply a hybrid-electric propulsion system for an 11,000 dwt Limestone Carrier
12:15 Rijeka Gateway adopts private 5G campus network
11:46 Valenciaport handled 2.7 million containers in H1 2024
11:24 Fincantieri signs order with Carnival Corporation for three mega-cruise ships
10:53 Energean takes FID for the Katlan development project in Israel
10:23 Australia announces three years’ worth offshore acreage for petroleum exploration and CCS
09:58 Valaris DS-17 to drill for the Raia project in Brazil

2024 July 23

18:00 Telemar to provide global safety support services to seven Ignazio Messina container vessels
17:27 KBR’s blue ammonia technology selected for Shell Blue Horizons project in Oman
17:16 The Federal Maritime Commission publishes final rule on unreasonable refusal to deal