2024 July 29 10:21

Liquefied gas cargo containment innovations from Jiangnan Shipyard receive ABS AIPs

ABS awarded approval in principle (AIP) to two new developments from Jiangnan Shipyard: a new insulation system and a modern design for an ultra large ethane carrier (ULEC), according to ABS's release.

The ULEC design is the first equipped with the next-generation BrilliancE II Type-B cargo containment system, a modern cryogenic liquefied gas containment system designed to optimize ship performance. The second AIP was awarded for Jiangnan’s patented insulation system, PnFCOMBi, which can be used for type B tank low-temperature containment systems up to -163 degrees Celsius.

ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.



The AIP is the latest step in a long-running collaboration between ABS and Jiangnan. In 2019, ABS awarded AIP to Jiangnan for its first BrilliancE type B cargo containment system, the original system first seen in the ABS-classed VLEC Pacific Ineos Belstaff, which was launched at Jiangnan Shipyard in 2021. Then in 2023, ABS awarded AIP to Jiangnan for its BrilliancE II IMO Type B cryogenic liquified gas containment system for VLECs.

