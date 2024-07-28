2024 July 28 14:19

Hapag-Lloyd announces PSS from Türkiye to Morocco and from Africa to Bengladesh

Hapag-Lloyd says it will implement a Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) from Istanbul and Gemlik, Türkiye to Casablanca, Morocco. This PSS is applicable from August 1, 2024 until further notice.



The surchage will be USD 100 per Container.



Besides, a Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) is coming into effect from Africa to Bangladesh, from all ports and countries in Africa to Bangladesh. This PSS is applicable for dry containers from August 19, 2024, and is valid until further notice.



This surcharge will be USD 500 per container