2024 July 28 13:04

NWSA Terminal 5 gets refrigerated container upgrades

The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) Terminal 5 (T5) refrigerated container will undergo electrical upgrades. The proposed project will allow SSA Terminals (Seattle Terminals) LLC (SSAT) to establish the electrical infrastructure required to power up to 960 additional chilled containers, Port Technology reported.



The project entails drawing new service from the existing T5 main substation at the facility’s south end via an existing duct bank that was installed as part of the T5 Berth Modernisation Upgrades project.



New duct bank, power, and communication vaults will be installed, extending the existing 15kV duct banks to serve four new refrigerated container substations (substations 5/6 and 7/8), which will power outtap boxes and refrigerated container receptacles.



The owner has already bought substations and refrigerated container plugs. The substations will be installed by the site contractor, who will need to coordinate with the substation vendor, owner, engineer, and site contractor.



This project is partially supported by a USDOT Maritime Administration (MARAD) Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) Grant and will be subject to Buy American requirements.



According to NWSA, the estimated price for these upgrades is between $25 million to $30 million.



