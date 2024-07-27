2024 July 27 16:01

VPA successfully handles Newcastlemax vessel MV Huahine

This is the largest cargo carried by a single vessel to any Indian port



Visakhapatnam Port Authority(VPA) have raised the curtain for the beginning of a new chapter by handling Newcastlemax Size Vessel with 199,900 MT's, which is the largest cargo carried by a single Vessel to any Indian Port, Indian Shipping News reported.



MV Huahine, carrying 1,99,900 MT of manganese ore from Gabon of Central Africa, the largest cargo carried by a single vessel to any Indian port, arrived at the Visakhapatnam port on Thursday, July 25.



The Newcastlemax size vessel is berthed at the Vizag General Cargo Berth, a BoT berth operated by Vedanta. The vessel's length overall (LOA) is 300 meters, the beam width is 50 meters and the arrival draft is 18.46 meters. The cargo is distributed to 1,24,500 MT to Vizag, 16,000 MT to be transhipped to Dhamra and 59,400 MT to be transhipped to Haldia.



In this connection VPA Chairperson, Dr.M. Angamuthu, IAS have convened an apex level meeting with stakeholders as a marketing measure to improve Cargo volumes.



M/S ERAMET S.A France, one of the largest manganese ore exporters, shipped the cargo. They are the leading producer of high-grade manganese ore, possessing Indonesia's largest nickel ore mine. It is also ranked as the fourth-largest producer of Titanium globally, said the Visakhapatnam port chairman M. Angamuthu.



"This shipment is a significant milestone for Visakhapatnam Port and Bothra Shipping Services Pvt. Ltd. The port is thrilled to support such initiatives and is committed to transforming Vizag port into a hub for bulk cargo transshipment in the future," Mr. Angamuthu said.