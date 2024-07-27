2024 July 27 14:09

Eight South Korean shipyards to face strike demonstrations

The first general strike will be held on August 28th



The Korea Federation of Korean Metal Workers’ Trade Unions (KOSUN) announced on the 25th that it had received a total of 92.8% overwhelming approval in favor of the strike during the strike vote held from 22 to 24. The first general strike will be held on August 28th, iMarine website said.



The Labor unions of Korea’s shipbuilders consists of eight shipyard chapters, including HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hanwha Ocean, HSG Seongdong Shipbuilding, K Shipbuilding, HD Hyundai Samho, HJ Heavy Industries, HD Hyundai Mipo, and Samsung Heavy Industries.



The 14,936 members of the remaining six unions, including HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, have participated in the voting, which is about 78.15% of the total number of members of the six unions (19,111). Of the 14,936 voting members, a total of 13,864 voted in favor of the strike, giving a strike support rate of 92.8% of those who participated in the vote. Even based on the 19,111 union members, about 72.5% support the strike.HD Hyundai Samho will hold a vote on whether to participate in the strike from 25 to 26; the HJ Heavy Industries branch, which is a minority union, does not have the right to vote.



In the case of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, for example, the company’s labor union has passed a strike proposal on the 24th in connection with the negotiation of wages and collective agreements for 2024. Of the 7,560 union members, a total of 5,195 participated in the strike vote held from 22 to 24, representing 68.72% of the participants, of which 4,919 (65.1% of the total number of union members and 94.7% of the number of people who voted) supported the strike. This suggests that the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries labor union has the right to strike if labor and management suspend mediation due to excessive disagreement.



The HD Hyundai Heavy Industries labor union will reportedly discuss a strike timetable after the shipyard’s high-temperature holiday ends and plans to participate in a four-hour partial strike on August 24th. Until recently, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries labor and management had engaged in more than a dozen rounds of negotiations with little success.



Earlier, the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries labor union put forward a series of demands to the employer such as a 159,800 won increase in the basic wage, a change in the calculation criteria for performance bonuses, and an extension of the retirement age, but the employer has yet to put forward any concrete proposals. It is expected that in this year’s negotiations, labor and management will continue to negotiate on issues such as the rate of wage increase and the extension of the retirement age due to the booming shipbuilding industry.



It is worth mentioning that the Labor unions of Korea’s shipbuilders expressed its determination to break the deadlock in the labor-management negotiations by means of a joint fight as early as during its fifth conference of delegates held on July 13th and announced that it would hold its first general strike on August 28th.



The common demands of the Labor unions of Korea’s shipbuilders’ include: a uniform increase of 159,800 won in the basic wage (excluding raises); hiring more regular employees than retirees; and the abolition of the wage peaking system and the extension of the retirement age, etc.



Although labor unions have fought for the right to strike, Korean industry analysts say that even if labor and employers hold a general strike due to a breakdown in negotiations, there will be no major business risks such as work stoppages. The reasons for this are the high proportion of outsourced employees in shipyards and the flexibility of shipyard processes.