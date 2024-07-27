2024 July 27 12:14

IMMSI Group, Leonardo sign contract with the Italian Directorate of Naval Armaments for the procurment of new generation minehunters for the Italian Navy

Intermarine S.p.A. (IMMSI Group) and Leonardo S.p.a. (LDO.MI) – in the form of a Temporary Grouping of Companies – entered into a contract with the Directorate of Naval Armaments of the General Secretariat of Defence and National Armaments Directorate for the procurement of Vessels for research and clearance of sea mines - New Generation Minehunters/Coastal (NGM/C) and related integrated logistical support, for a value of 1.6 billion euros, for the delivery of 5 Vessels and an addition of approximately 1 billion options for the completion of the program, Leonardo said in a press release.



Intermarine's share of the committed tranche is 1.165 billion euros, corresponding to approximately 73% and the one of Leonardo is approximately 0.43 billion euros, which corresponds to approximately 27%. A similar breakdown applies to the optional tranche. Intermarine, with the role of leader of the Temporary Grouping of Companies, is the design authority of the Naval Units and will provide the platform system; Leonardo is the design authority and supplier of the combat system.



The contract signed today is the result of a process characterized by massive investments in research and development on new materials and innovative and cutting-edge manufacturing technologies. It follows an intense preliminary studies activity following the contract signed in 2021 between Intermarine and the Directorate of Naval Armaments focused on "Risk reduction studies and definition of the NGM Vessel project".



Thanks to the New Generation Minehunters program, the Italian Navy will rely on innovative Minehunters with the most modern construction techniques and advanced combat system based on high level of integration and automation of operations. The New Generation Minehunters will represent a unique and most modern solution worldwide in terms of operational capabilities and cutting-edge technologies in the specialistic sector of seabed surveillance and protection of critical underwater infrastructures.



The program aims to avoid the capability gap and start the enhancement of the National Mine Countermeasures National Component at a time marked by increasing international tensions and growing threats posed in the maritime domain, above and under the surface, as experienced in the recent ongoing conflicts in the areas of national strategic interest (Mediterranean Sea, Black Sea, Red Sea, Persian Gulf and Baltic Sea).



Thanks to the exclusive characteristics of the hulls (resistance to shocks generated by underwater explosions and low magneto-acoustic signature), and to the operational potential offered by the most modern combat system technologies - such as mine hunting sonar, command and multi-domain control system including integrated management of unmanned vehicles - the New Generation Minehunters will be able to perform a wide spectrum of missions. In addition to the constabulary roles of search and clearance operations, the modern assets will carry on the so-called seabed surveillance operations for the control and protection of critical underwater infrastructures (i.e. oil & gas pipelines and maritime data networks) and the protection of cultural heritage and the marine environment.



With a length of approximately 63 meters and a displacement of approximately 1,300 tonnes, the NGM/C will be distinguished by their capacity for conducting Mine Countermeasures operations operating inside the minefields, guaranteeing the safety of the crews and using different types of autonomous vehicles as force multipliers and capability gap fillers.



Due to their technical and operational characteristics, the New Generation Minehunters will be the most innovative Mine Countermeasures Units in the world, reaffirming Italy's role as a leading country in terms of technology and doctrine in the sector of Mine Warfare and Underwater Domain. In an international context in which all the navies of NATO and of the most advanced countries must renew their fleets of conventional minehunters, the NGM program will undoubtedly represent a game changer, a source of interest and potential for export and international cooperation.



The Vessels will be constructed at the Intermarine shipyard facilities in Sarzana (La Spezia), with significant employment repercussions, leading to a significant increase in the company workforce. The entire combat system, composed of the cyber-resilient SADOC 4 command and control system, advanced radar and electro-optical sensors, a new broadband sonar with mine detection and classification capabilities, as well as an integrated multi - communications bandwidth and data link to ensure the highest and most effective level of interoperability, will be produced and supplied by Leonardo.



Intermarine is an Italian shipyard that develops, designs and manufactures military and civilian vessels as well as naval systems and components. A world leader in the specific sector of Mine Countermeasures Units, it has produced Minehunters for the world's most prestigious Navies with a strong vocation for export (in addition to Italy, it has manufactured Minehunters for the USA, Australia, Finland, Algeria, Malaysia, Thailand and Nigeria). Distinctive factor is the ability to develop, design, build and test the ships according to the customer's needs, studying the best technical solution in terms of materials. The design of Intermarine’s products is developed by the technical department with the support, for specific aspects, of the most renowned Italian and international companies. Intermarine invests significant resources in innovation for the benefit of future production programs. The quality management system, a fundamental operating principle for Intermarine, is rigorously applied in all phases of ship design, construction and production.



Intermarine was assisted by Bonelli Erede law firm, with Lucia Radicioni and Gianpiero Succi.



Leonardo is an international industrial group, among the main global companies in Aerospace, Defence, and Security (AD&S). With 53,000 employees worldwide, the company approaches global security through the Helicopters, Electronics, Aircraft, Cyber & Security and Space sectors, and is a partner on the most important international programmes, within these sectors, such as Eurofighter, NH-90, FREMM, GCAP, and Eurodrone. Leonardo has significant production capabilities in Italy, the UK, Poland, and the USA. Leonardo utilises its subsidiaries, joint ventures, and shareholdings, which include Leonardo DRS (72.3%), MBDA (25%), ATR (50%), Hensoldt (22.8%), Telespazio (67%), Thales Alenia Space (33%), and Avio (29.6%). Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (LDO), in 2023 Leonardo recorded new orders for €17.9 billion, with an order book of €39.5 billion and consolidated revenues of €15.3 billion. included in the MIB ESG index, the company has also been part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) since 2010.