2024 July 27 10:37

AfDB offers Morocco $260 million in loans for port project, governance

Nador West Med, with projected capacity of 3.5 million containers, is expected to host Morocco's first LNG terminal

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has offered Morocco two loans each worth 120 million euros ($130 million) to finance an industrial zone in a northeastern port and to improve economic governance in the country, Reuters reports citing the bank statement.



The first loan aims to develop an industrial zone at the port, known as Nador West Med, AfDB said in a statement.



The new loan brings AfDB's contribution to Nador West Med-related development projects to 489.8 million euros.



Nador West Med, a deepwater port under construction with expected capacity of 3.5 million containers, is expected to host Morocco's first liquefied natural gas terminal.



The second loan is designed to support Morocco's plans to enhance governance of public enterprises, improve the business climate, protect against external shocks and strengthen resilience to climate change, AfDB said.



Moroccan government debt is expected to increase to 70.1% of GDP this year, from 69.5% last year, with foreign debt representing 17.6% of GDP in 2024, according to central bank data.