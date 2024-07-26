2024 July 26 18:00

LiqTech and Danbee Marine enter agreement for marine scrubber water treatment solutions for the South Korean market

LiqTech International, Inc., a high-tech filtration company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration products and systems for marine, and Danbee Marine, a South Korean-based maritime representative to the shipping industry, entered into a partnership agreement with Danbee to market LiqTech's marine scrubber water treatment solutions within South Korea, the second largest ship building market in the world after China, according to the company's release.

Established in 2009, Danbee Marine, has been focused on delivering fuel treatment chemicals to reduce fuel consumption and emissions within the Korean maritime market. Danbee Marine has a strong presence and foothold with major ship owners and shipyards with a deep insight into marine engineering and equipment. The addition of LiqTech's compact and efficient marine scrubber water treatment system offering is a synergistic extension of their existing product offerings.

LiqTech's marine scrubber water treatment system for both closed-loop and hybrid scrubbers outperforms discharge limits regulated by the IMO Marpol VI. LiqTech's solutions remove unburned fuel oil, soot particles, ash, and heavy metals from marine scrubber wastewater and take an active role in reducing world pollution. Since LiqTech's first marine installations in 2017, the company has successfully installed retrofit and new-build marine scrubber water treatment systems on more than 170 large commercial ships for many of the world's largest global ship owners. Furthermore, ship owners have gained tremendous fuel savings leveraging LiqTech's water treatment units, providing for enhanced ROI.

LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a high-tech filtration technology company that provides state-of-the-art ceramic silicon carbide filtration technologies for gas and liquid purification. LiqTech's silicon carbide membranes are designed to be used in the most challenging purification applications, and its silicon carbide filters are used to control diesel exhaust soot emissions. Using nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using its proprietary silicon carbide technology, resulting in a wide range of component membranes, membrane systems, and filters for both microfiltration and ultrafiltration applications. By incorporating LiqTech's SiC liquid membrane technology with the company´s extensive systems design experience and capabilities, LiqTech offers unique, turnkey solutions for the most difficult water purification applications.