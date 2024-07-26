2024 July 26 17:23

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards successfully launches 7.280dwt vessel ‘Vertom Lisa’ for Vertom Group

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards announced the successful christening and launch of the MV VERTOM LISA, a cutting-edge 7,280 dwt vessel designed for diesel-electric propulsion, according to the company's release. This event took place at the Thecla Bodewes shipyard in Kampen.

The MV VERTOM LISA is the latest addition to Vertom Group’s fleet, specifically crafted to meet the rising demands for reduced greenhouse gas emissions in the maritime industry. The vessel is the sixth in a planned series of ten LABRAX vessels, each equipped with a state-of-the-art propulsion system. This system comprises four generator sets aimed at minimizing energy consumption, cutting greenhouse gas emissions, and reducing overall maintenance costs.



The christening and launch ceremony were attended by representatives and employees of both the Vertom Group and Thecla Bodewes Shipyards, along with family, friends, suppliers, subcontractors and relations involved in the shipping and maritime industry who contributed to this project.

Upon her completion in early October, the MV VERTOM LISA will join her five sister vessels (Vertom Patty, Vertom Cyta, Vertom Tomma, Vertom Anne Marit and Vertom Anette) in the Vertom Group fleet, further strengthening the group’s capabilities in providing innovative and sustainable maritime logistics solutions.



The VERTOM LISA is the sixth vessel in the LABRAX series, a series of twelve vessels and represents a significant addition to Vertom Group’s fleet, renowned for its commitment to quality, reliability and innovation in the shipping sector. The box-shaped cargo hold offers great advantages over comparable vessels in the same deadweight range, and with the diesel-electric propulsion system, the MV VERTOM LISA has competitive fuel consumption figures and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

With increasing pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including stricter targets set by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), all vessels in the Labrax series are already compliant and ready for future alternative fuels and power sources.



The Vertom Group currently operates a modern fleet of over a hundred vessels with a loading capacity ranging from 1,500 to 12,000 DWT.



Thecla Bodewes Shipyards, headquartered in Kampen (The Netherlands), is a seventh-generation family business with a combined experience in shipbuilding spanning over three hundred years.