2024 July 26 16:23

Taiwanese ports resume bunkering after Typhoon Gaemi-induced suspension

Several Taiwanese ports have resumed bunkering operations as Typhoon Gaemi moved away from the Taiwan Strait yesterday, according to a source, according to ENGINE.

The typhoon is currently tracking northwestward over Fujian Province in China. It is expected to weaken into a tropical depression before dissipating as it continues northwestward over Jiangxi Province tonight or early tomorrow, according to the China Meteorological Administration (CMA).

In Kaohsiung, outbound vessel movement has resumed this morning, but inbound movement is still suspended due to strong winds and waves at sea. In Taichung, vessel traffic has resumed for both entering and exiting the port.

Additionally, vessel movement resumed in Keelung and Taipei last night.

In Mai-Liao, navigation of vessels for entering and exiting the port has resumed this morning, but the movement remains restricted to vessels with a gross tonnage of less than 40,000 mt, according to GAC Hot Port News.

However, bunkering operations remain suspended in China’s Zhoushan since Monday due to the typhoon. Most suppliers expect to resume bunker deliveries from 29 July, when calmer weather is forecast.

Bunkering in Shanghai has also been suspended since yesterday, with most suppliers not offering deliveries before Tuesday.