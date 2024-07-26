2024 July 26 15:41

Chinese ports container volume rises 8.5 % in the first half of a year 2024

In the first half of a year 2024, the container throughput of Chinese ports was 161.8 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 8.5%. Among them, the container throughput of Shanghai Port in the first half of a year was 25.5 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 7.5%; the container throughput of Ningbo Zhoushan Port was 19.1 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 8.4%, according to the message of Ningbo Zhoushan port Group.