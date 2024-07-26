  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 July 26 15:41

    Chinese ports container volume rises 8.5 % in the first half of a year 2024

    In the first half of a year 2024, the container throughput of Chinese ports was 161.8 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 8.5%. Among them, the container throughput of Shanghai Port in the first half of a year was 25.5 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 7.5%; the container throughput of Ningbo Zhoushan Port was 19.1 million TEU, a year-on-year increase of 8.4%, according to the message of Ningbo Zhoushan port Group.

Другие новости по темам: ports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 July 26

18:00 LiqTech and Danbee Marine enter agreement for marine scrubber water treatment solutions for the South Korean market
17:23 Thecla Bodewes Shipyards successfully launches 7.280dwt vessel ‘Vertom Lisa’ for Vertom Group
16:57 MSC reaffirms pledges to avoid Arctic shipping route
16:23 Taiwanese ports resume bunkering after Typhoon Gaemi-induced suspension
15:41 Chinese ports container volume rises 8.5 % in the first half of a year 2024
15:17 Hanwha Ocean picked as preferred bidder for S. Korean Navy's logistics support ship
14:55 Vietnam's port system able to handle world's largest ships
14:36 Castor Maritime announces the acquisition of its first Ultramax vessel
14:12 Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, July 22-28 – MABUX
13:30 Total Energies orders LNG bunkering vessels at Hudong Zhonghua
12:52 Philippines rushes to contain oil spill from sunken tanker
12:47 Bangladesh 'jam-packed' with cargo as curfew and internet restrictions continue
12:24 Helmerich & Payne announces agreement to acquire KCA Deutag
11:54 Two cruise ships were simultaneously bunkered with LNG at Port Canaveral
10:51 Associated British Ports announces new Chair
10:18 CMA CGM publishes Q2 2024 financial results

2024 July 25

18:00 Western sanctions and Houthi attacks boost appeal of Russia’s Arctic Sea Route - Bloomberg
17:46 Saudi Arabia imports fuel oil from Kuwait for first time in two years
17:24 Port of Thessaloniki implements the wireless reefer monitoring system
16:59 Hunan Jinhang Shipbuilding launches a 500m3 LNG bunkering pontoon
15:51 Chevron’s Taro Ultra advanced 40 granted LNG Validation status by WinGD
15:16 A Philippine-flagged tanker capsized off the coast of Bataan province, causing a spill
14:44 Cyan Renewables acquires Australian vessel operator MMA Offshore
14:23 Russia ships fuel to Bolivia as it increases Latin American sales - Reuters
13:59 Grimaldi-Minoan consortium acquires 67% of Heraklion Port Authority
13:12 Bumi Armada, Navigator Gas and Bluestreak CO2 announce MoU with Uniper for joint study on export of CO2 emissions from proposed UK carbon capture plant
12:52 ABS releases industry first advisory on ammonia bunkering
11:40 Drydocks World executes conversion and upgrade projects for FPSO and FSO vessels
11:10 EMA and MPA shortlist two consortia to further study viability of ammonia for power generation and bunkering
10:40 AW Shipping inks contract with CSSC Jiangnan Shipyard for the construction of two 93,000 cubic meters very large ammonia carriers
10:09 Corvus Energy Blue Whale ESS awarded RINA Type Approval
09:48 Opulent Maritime selects ADP Clear to digitize its bunkering operations

2024 July 24

18:00 MSC invests in multimodal terminal adjacent to Paris via MEDLOG
17:34 Frontera announces agreement between Puerto Bahia and GASCO to pursue LPG project in Cartagena, Colombia
17:00 Shipping firms respond to Houthi attacks in Red Sea
16:32 China’s shipbuilding output rises by 18.4% in H1 2024
16:04 The EU ETS to run the global tanker fleet more than €2bn by 2030
15:49 Typhoon Gaemi halts bunkering in Taiwanese ports
15:23 Container ship fleet expands by 11%, fastest growth in 15 years - BIMCO
14:55 MPC Container Ships takes delivery of final 5,500 TEU methanol-ready boxship from Korea
13:32 A methanol-powered cargo ship arrived in Estonia for the first time
13:13 Six feared dead and 14 rescued after fishing boat sinks off Falkland Islands
12:40 Wartsila to supply a hybrid-electric propulsion system for an 11,000 dwt Limestone Carrier
12:15 Rijeka Gateway adopts private 5G campus network
11:46 Valenciaport handled 2.7 million containers in H1 2024
11:24 Fincantieri signs order with Carnival Corporation for three mega-cruise ships
10:53 Energean takes FID for the Katlan development project in Israel
10:23 Australia announces three years’ worth offshore acreage for petroleum exploration and CCS
09:58 Valaris DS-17 to drill for the Raia project in Brazil

2024 July 23

18:00 Telemar to provide global safety support services to seven Ignazio Messina container vessels
17:27 KBR’s blue ammonia technology selected for Shell Blue Horizons project in Oman
17:16 The Federal Maritime Commission publishes final rule on unreasonable refusal to deal
16:42 Qatar Navigation and Qatar Steel sign a 5-year agreement to provide stevedore services
16:25 Spain detains cargo ship over fuel spill near Ceuta
15:23 The Indonesian company Pertamina adds Russian oil grades to its tender lists to buy September crude
14:58 Seatrium secures S$180 mln in repairs and upgrades projects
13:49 HD KSOE partners with UM to foster US ship engineers
13:24 IRGC seizes oil tanker smuggling fuel in Persian Gulf
11:25 ADNOC L&S joint venture awards $1.9bln contract to Chinese shipbuilder
10:59 Port of Valencia opens new combined transport terminal
10:24 NYK Bulkship installs NYK Group’s first wind-assisted ship-propulsion units
09:59 GTT entrusted by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG carriers

2024 July 22

18:06 Manzhouli railway port handles 2,327 China-Europe freight train trips in 1st half of 2024
17:36 NORDEN to acquire Norlat Shipping to further grow projects and parcelling activities
17:23 2024 is expected to be a record year for cruises in the port of Heraklion
16:47 ABS and the U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center to collaborate on maritime technologies
15:56 Trafigura Group takes full ownership of High Heat Tankers
15:46 China delivers world’s first river-sea LNG bunker and transport vessel
14:51 Hartmann receives new LNG-powered LEG carrier
14:14 Jiangnan Shipyard supplies dual-fuel VLEC gas Huanghe