2024 July 26 13:30

Total Energies orders LNG bunkering vessels at Hudong Zhonghua

CSSC Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding says that Total Energies has contracted one plus one 18,600 cu metres LNG bunkering vessels, according to Seatrade Maritime.



It is the hundredth LNG carrier (equipment) secured by Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding, a milestone to the company, said Hudong Zhonghua.

Measuring in 135.9 meters long and 24.5 meters wide, the vessel will be classified by BV and is scheduled for delivery at the end of 2026.



This new tanker will be operated by Spain’s Ibaizabal, is similar to the two 18,600cubic meter LNG bunkering vessels, Gas Vitality and Gas Agility, delivered by Hudong-Zhonghua, built for MOL and TotalEnergies.

Together with Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding and Jiangnan Shipyard, the three major shipbuilding yards of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) totally secured 65 newbuilding orders in the first half of this year, hitting a record high.