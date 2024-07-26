2024 July 26 10:51

Associated British Ports announces new Chair

The Board of Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s largest and leading ports operator, announced the appointment of Jonathan (Jon) Lewis as its Chair in succession to Dr Phil Nolan who has decided to stand down from the role.

Jon brings decades of business leadership experience, predominantly in major infrastructure sectors such as energy, engineering and construction. He has held CEO roles at AmecFosterWheeler plc and, most recently, Capita plc, where he led both organisations through periods of growth and transformation. Jon is currently a Non-Executive Director of Equinor, a global leader in the energy transition, where his role includes being Chair of the Safety, Sustainability and Ethics Committee.

Jon is expected to take up the role after completion of ABP’s Board meeting in September, at which point Phil will step down.

ABP is the UK’s leading ports group, with 21 ports handling a quarter of the UK’s seaborne trade worth £150bn+ to the UK economy and supporting 215,000 jobs across the UK.