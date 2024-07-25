2024 July 25 16:59

Hunan Jinhang Shipbuilding launches a 500m3 LNG bunkering pontoon

Recently, the LNG bunkering pontoon “Xiang Neng Yuan No.2” of Hunan Xiangshui Kunlun Hongyuan Natural Gas Co., Ltd. was successfully launched into the Yuanjiang River in Hunan. It was manufactured by Hunan Jinhang Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., and surveyed by China Classification Society (CCS), according to iMarine.

As a service vessel that provides LNG supply for ships passing through related areas of the Dongting Lake, “Xiang Neng Yuan No.2” has all the factors of green new energy and uses LNG fuel generators to provide power for the entire ship. In addition, with novel design in the bunkering method, it adopts water LNG carrier supply and steel bridge shore-based LNG tanker supply to effectively improve timely LNG supply under different seasons and water conditions.

During the survey, CCS Wuhan Branch has established a project team to fully cooperate with the shipowner and shipyard to improve the efficiency of ship construction, and promptly answer and clarify technical issues in the drawings and on-site processes, which effectively ensures the construction quality and creates favorable conditions for the smooth launch of the ship.

As a key pilot demonstration project for green water transportation in Hunan Province, “Xiang Neng Yuan No.2”, after being put into operation, will further accelerate the layout of the LNG bunkering network connecting the Xiangjiang River and the Dongting Lake to the Yangtze River Economic Belt, and facilitate the inland waterway transportation of Hunan to transform and upgrade to green and clean energy.