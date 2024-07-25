2024 July 25 15:51

Chevron’s Taro Ultra advanced 40 granted LNG Validation status by WinGD

Chevron Marine Lubricants’ Taro Ultra Advanced 40 formulation has been granted LNG Validation status by Swiss marine power company WinGD. It covers all WinGD gas (LNG burning) engines and follows the previously granted ‘gas general use’ approval, which allows Chevron’s Taro Ultra Advanced 40 to be used for lubricating all WinGD’s gas engines.

Taro Ultra Advanced 40 is designed to provide improved marine engine protection over previous generations of low Base Number (BN) formulations. It helps keep pistons clean at moderate BN and oil ash level. Furthermore, it provides robust cylinder lubrication for the latest generation large, low-speed, marine diesel engines equipped with exhaust abatement technologies operating with a range of low and up to zero sulphur fuels, including VLSFO, ULSFO, LNG and methanol.

The vigorous test protocols were carried out in conjunction with representatives from WinGD. This latest validation of Taro Ultra Advanced 40 follows an earlier No Objection Letter (NOL) from MAN Energy Solutions, further attesting to the oil’s effectiveness.



It is widely recognised that LNG Validation (previously ‘DF Validation’) is a mark of quality that is valued by customers. It can be considered a competitive advantage for the product.

Chevron Marine Lubricants is dedicated to developing innovative solutions for its customers by anticipating changes in regulations and technology that impact the marine industry. The company delivers world class reliability in its products, services and technology as well as the knowledge and expertise to develop solutions to help meet the ever-changing industry regulations.

WinGD’s innovative technology is behind the large bore two-stroke propulsion power of all types of deep-sea ships world-wide, such as oil and product tankers, bulk carriers, car carriers, general cargo ships and container ships.



Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies.