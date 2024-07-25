2024 July 25 14:44

Cyan Renewables acquires Australian vessel operator MMA Offshore

Cyan Renewables (“Cyan”), Asia’s leading offshore wind services platform based in Singapore, today announced its acquisition of Australian offshore marine services provider MMA Offshore (“MMA”), according to the company's release.

MMA shareholders will receive A$2.70 (US$1.78) per share in cash, representing a 36% premium over the 90-day volume-weighted average share price, and EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 6.2x.



The acquisition was supported by a group of co-investors, including the Alberta Investment Management Corporation (“AIMCo”). AIMCo, which opened its office in Singapore in September 2023, participated in the MMA acquisition through its investment in Cyan.



Cyan plans to retain MMA’s workforce, leveraging and expanding its expertise, assets, and operating model to further penetrate the offshore wind support services market globally and in Asia. In addition to supporting existing clients in the offshore energy and broader maritime industries with its marine and subsea services, Cyan will actively pursue growth opportunities through mergers and acquisitions and organic expansion.

MMA’s leadership in Australia, highlighted by its fleet of 20 offshore vessels and deep operations in Asia Pacific, will strengthen Cyan's regional presence. In addition to MMA leveraging Cyan as a capital partner, MMA will benefit from Cyan’s extensive knowledge in offshore wind farms, such as installation and operations and maintenance (O&M) expertise and proven track record in Europe, to improve service offerings and operational efficiencies.



The deal comes amid increasing demand to adopt renewable and clean energy. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global clean energy capacity must triple by 2030 to meet net zero emissions by 2050. The wind farm market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2024 to 2034. At the same time, the global demand for vessels in the offshore wind sector is expected to outpace supply significantly, particularly as the average turbine size has increased, with some projects now planning to install turbines as large as 15MW.



