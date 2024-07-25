  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 July 25 14:23

    Russia ships fuel to Bolivia as it increases Latin American sales - Reuters

    Russia has begun shipping oil and refined products to Bolivia, helping to tackle a fuel shortage in the country, and expanding its presence in Latin America, according to Reuters.

    After the full EU embargo on importing Russian oil products took effect in February 2023, Brazil has become one of the biggest importers of Russian fuel. Russia has also increased exports to Venezuela, Jamaica and Cuba.

    According to LSEG, the vessel Zeynep with 33,000 metric tons of diesel this week reached the port of Arica in Chile after setting off from Primorsk on the Baltic Sea.

    Another vessel - the Sino Faith - that loaded with 42,000 tons of diesel in the Baltic port of Vysotsk discharged part of its load in the Brazilian port of Paranagua before also heading to Arica.

    Three market sources said the diesel from both vessels is destined for Bolivia, which relies on regional ports because it is land-locked.

    Bolivian state energy firm YPFB confirmed it expected shipments from Russia.

    "YPFB is expecting three ships to arrive at Arica, carrying crude oil, diesel and gasoline. They are waiting to be unloaded in Arica, all three under international quality standards," a YPFB spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday.

    Previously, the president of Bolivian state energy firm YPFB Armin Dorgathen told Reuters the country was seeking Russian help to ease falling fuel supplies.

    Bolivia imports half of the gasoline needed to meet domestic demand, costing some $800 million annually, and as much as 80% of diesel supplies, mainly from other South American countries.

    Following widespread reports of customers enduring long waits for petrol and diesel, the Bolivian President Luis Arce on Tuesday said he was addressing the shortage.

    "Today, the diesel and gasoline that we consume is imported... we are correcting that," Arce said during a site visit to the Mayaya Centro-X1 field, the country's latest natural gas discovery north of La Paz.

Другие новости по темам: crude oil exports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 July 25

18:00 Western sanctions and Houthi attacks boost appeal of Russia’s Arctic Sea Route - Bloomberg
17:46 Saudi Arabia imports fuel oil from Kuwait for first time in two years
17:24 Port of Thessaloniki implements the wireless reefer monitoring system
16:59 Hunan Jinhang Shipbuilding launches a 500m3 LNG bunkering pontoon
15:51 Chevron’s Taro Ultra advanced 40 granted LNG Validation status by WinGD
15:16 A Philippine-flagged tanker capsized off the coast of Bataan province, causing a spill
14:44 Cyan Renewables acquires Australian vessel operator MMA Offshore
14:23 Russia ships fuel to Bolivia as it increases Latin American sales - Reuters
13:59 Grimaldi-Minoan consortium acquires 67% of Heraklion Port Authority
13:12 Bumi Armada, Navigator Gas and Bluestreak CO2 announce MoU with Uniper for joint study on export of CO2 emissions from proposed UK carbon capture plant
12:52 ABS releases industry first advisory on ammonia bunkering
11:40 Drydocks World executes conversion and upgrade projects for FPSO and FSO vessels
11:10 EMA and MPA shortlist two consortia to further study viability of ammonia for power generation and bunkering
10:40 AW Shipping inks contract with CSSC Jiangnan Shipyard for the construction of two 93,000 cubic meters very large ammonia carriers
10:09 Corvus Energy Blue Whale ESS awarded RINA Type Approval
09:48 Opulent Maritime selects ADP Clear to digitize its bunkering operations

2024 July 24

18:00 MSC invests in multimodal terminal adjacent to Paris via MEDLOG
17:34 Frontera announces agreement between Puerto Bahia and GASCO to pursue LPG project in Cartagena, Colombia
17:00 Shipping firms respond to Houthi attacks in Red Sea
16:32 China’s shipbuilding output rises by 18.4% in H1 2024
16:04 The EU ETS to run the global tanker fleet more than €2bn by 2030
15:49 Typhoon Gaemi halts bunkering in Taiwanese ports
15:23 Container ship fleet expands by 11%, fastest growth in 15 years - BIMCO
14:55 MPC Container Ships takes delivery of final 5,500 TEU methanol-ready boxship from Korea
13:32 A methanol-powered cargo ship arrived in Estonia for the first time
13:13 Six feared dead and 14 rescued after fishing boat sinks off Falkland Islands
12:40 Wartsila to supply a hybrid-electric propulsion system for an 11,000 dwt Limestone Carrier
12:15 Rijeka Gateway adopts private 5G campus network
11:46 Valenciaport handled 2.7 million containers in H1 2024
11:24 Fincantieri signs order with Carnival Corporation for three mega-cruise ships
10:53 Energean takes FID for the Katlan development project in Israel
10:23 Australia announces three years’ worth offshore acreage for petroleum exploration and CCS
09:58 Valaris DS-17 to drill for the Raia project in Brazil

2024 July 23

18:00 Telemar to provide global safety support services to seven Ignazio Messina container vessels
17:27 KBR’s blue ammonia technology selected for Shell Blue Horizons project in Oman
17:16 The Federal Maritime Commission publishes final rule on unreasonable refusal to deal
16:42 Qatar Navigation and Qatar Steel sign a 5-year agreement to provide stevedore services
16:25 Spain detains cargo ship over fuel spill near Ceuta
15:23 The Indonesian company Pertamina adds Russian oil grades to its tender lists to buy September crude
14:58 Seatrium secures S$180 mln in repairs and upgrades projects
13:49 HD KSOE partners with UM to foster US ship engineers
13:24 IRGC seizes oil tanker smuggling fuel in Persian Gulf
11:25 ADNOC L&S joint venture awards $1.9bln contract to Chinese shipbuilder
10:59 Port of Valencia opens new combined transport terminal
10:24 NYK Bulkship installs NYK Group’s first wind-assisted ship-propulsion units
09:59 GTT entrusted by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG carriers

2024 July 22

18:06 Manzhouli railway port handles 2,327 China-Europe freight train trips in 1st half of 2024
17:36 NORDEN to acquire Norlat Shipping to further grow projects and parcelling activities
17:23 2024 is expected to be a record year for cruises in the port of Heraklion
16:47 ABS and the U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center to collaborate on maritime technologies
15:56 Trafigura Group takes full ownership of High Heat Tankers
15:46 China delivers world’s first river-sea LNG bunker and transport vessel
14:51 Hartmann receives new LNG-powered LEG carrier
14:14 Jiangnan Shipyard supplies dual-fuel VLEC gas Huanghe
13:44 ABL to support offshore installation of French-Spanish interconnector
12:53 Hanwha Ocean gets deal to join potential projects on repair of U.S. warships
12:35 Ro-Pax vessel collides with 7 cargo boats in Dhubri, India
11:42 One crew member dies in fire on Maersk-chartered container ship
10:58 Founder of Sea Shepherd arrested in Greenland
09:40 Fire-hit tanker enters Malaysia terminal area after being detained by coast guard

2024 July 21

17:39 Global IT outage disrupts operations at European box terminals
17:29 RWE secures its first offshore wind site in Australia with a capacity of up to 2 gigawatts
11:32 KBR secures advisory role for Kuwait’s renewables and hydrogen project
09:57 WSF selects ABB as propulsion single source vendor for five new hybrid ferries

2024 July 20

16:11 First hybrid ship launched at Kanellos Shipyards in Perama
14:21 DOF Group awarded multiple contracts in Brazil
12:18 HD Hyundai Heavy Industries union initiates strike procedures
10:06 Asyad Group looks to buy or operate ports in southeast Asia

2024 July 19

18:00 Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation concludes biofuels supply chain trials
17:10 Four Greek ports receive €10 million in CEF funds