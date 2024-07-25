2024 July 25 11:40

Drydocks World executes conversion and upgrade projects for FPSO and FSO vessels

Drydocks World has successfully executed a complex and unique project on two vessels that will be deployed in offshore Côte d'Ivoire, in West Africa, for Eni’s Baleine Phase 2 project, according to the company's release.

The premier marine and offshore services provider successfully executed the conversion and upgrade of the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel Voyageur Spirit and the shuttle tanker Nordic Brasilia. Both vessels have been designed for a 15-year lifespan without requiring intermediate docking.

Drydocks World celebrated the project's success with its partners at a naming ceremony. The Voyageur Spirit FPSO has been renamed FPSO Petrojarl Kong, which will process and store offshore hydrocarbons. The shuttle tanker Nordic Brasilia, now a floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel, has been renamed FSO Yamoussoukro. It will provide storage and serve as a hydrocarbon transfer unit for seamless offshore operations.

The conversion of FPSO Petrojarl Kong, featuring a distinctive circular design with a 70-meter diameter, was completed in just 14 months. The project involved extensive production engineering, bulk procurement, major demolitions, and the installation of new modules, including significant structural steel and coating work. The integration of new modules into this unique structure required innovative engineering solutions, underscoring Drydocks World's expertise in managing complex projects.

Completed in 11 months, the FSO Yamoussoukro project transformed the shuttle tanker into an FSO unit, providing additional storage capacity for the FPSO Petrojarl Kong. The conversion involved detailed engineering, structural refurbishment, life extension (RLE), and substantial conversion and coating work of all cargo and ballast tanks.