2024 July 25 10:40

AW Shipping inks contract with CSSC Jiangnan Shipyard for the construction of two 93,000 cubic meters very large ammonia carriers

AW Shipping, a joint venture between ADNOC Logistics and Services and Wanhua Chemical Group, has inked a shipbuilding contract with CSSC Jiangnan Shipyard for the construction of two 93,000 cubic meters very large ammonia carriers (VLACs) with an option of another two VLACs, which are due for delivery from 2026, according to Seatrade Maritime.

The deal also includes the construction of nine 99,000 cu metres very large ethane carriers (VLECs) to be delivered between 2025 and 2027.



Jiangnan Shipyard is a unit of China State Shipbuilding Corporation based in Shanghai, which is capable of building full series of gas carriers.

Additionally, Imabari-based shipowner Nissen Kauin placed an ordered the Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding, a joint venture between Yangzjiang Shipbuilding and Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding for the construction of four VLACs, which are scheduled for delivery between the second quarter of 2028 and the first quarter of 2029.

It is the first VLAC order Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has contracted, making it the first private shipyard in China to build very large ammonia carriers.