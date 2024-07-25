2024 July 25 10:09

Corvus Energy Blue Whale ESS awarded RINA Type Approval

RINA Type Approval confirms that the Blue Whale ESS complies with RINA Rules for the Certification of Lithium Battery Systems. This approval, along with recently awarded type approval from DNV, demonstrate that the large-scale energy storage system complies with the most stringent rules, regulations, and safety requirements in the industry, as defined by leading maritime class societies, according to Corvus Energy's release.

The result of a multimillion-dollar development program, the Blue Whale ESS is designed specifically for large vessels, like Cruise Ships, Ro-Pax and Service Operation Vessels (SOV), and vessels that require a large amount of energy.

The Blue Whale design incorporates the safety features of the Corvus Orca ESS, the world`s most installed marine energy storage system, along with additional features that make it better equipped to meet the energy demands of large vessels.



In addition to securing type approval from RINA and DNV, Corvus Energy is currently pursuing type approval from BV and ABS for the Blue Whale ESS.

Both the RINA and DNV Type Approvals for the Blue Whale ESS include approval of the production facility where the Corvus Blue Whale product is produced, which is located in Canada outside of Vancouver. More than fifteen Blue Whale orders, cumulatively totaling over 95 MWh, are already confirmed for delivery in 2024, 2025 and 2026, and the production facility is scaled for future capacity needs.



RINA specializes in testing, inspection, certification, and engineering solutions across a wide range of markets, including Marine. Ship classification has been the cornerstone of their business from the very beginning, propelling RINA to become one of the world’s leading marine classification societies.



Corvus Energy is the supplier of energy storage systems (ESS) for maritime, offshore and port applications. Corvus Energy offers a full portfolio of energy storage and fuel cell systems, suitable for almost every vessel type, providing power systems in the form of modular lithium-ion battery systems and Hydrogen PEM fuel cell systems. Corvus Energy has unsurpassed experience from more than 1200 projects. More than 50% of the world`s vessels with zero-emission technology are equipped with Corvus Energy systems.