2024 July 25 09:48

Opulent Maritime selects ADP Clear to digitize its bunkering operations

Opulent Maritime, a marine fuel oil trading company in Singapore with extensive expertise in shipbuilding various types of fuel tankers, has selected ADP Clear to enable its digital bunkering operations, according to the company's release.

Through this agreement, Opulent Maritime will be utilizing ADP Clear's platform as their electronic Bunker Delivery Note (eBDN) solution for their fleet of 4 barges. This ensures compliance with the Singapore MPA's eBDN requirements, promoting transparency and efficiency throughout the bunkering process.



The Advanced Delivery Platform is a multi-party workflow platform designed to digitize the entire bunker requisition process seamlessly. It facilitates real-time, instantaneous transfer of bunkering data between all stakeholders from start to finish thereby minimizing manual processes and human error. This translates to:

Reduced paperwork: Onboard documentation is handled electronically, saving time and resources for crew members.

Improved accuracy: Elimination of manual data entry reduces the risk of errors in recording bunkering data.

Data security: ADP's data security exceeds as well as complies with industry standards and regulations set up by the MPA, maintaining the integrity and accuracy of all operational data.

Standards: ADP complies with all regulatory requirements from the MPA

Enhanced transparency: All aspects of the bunkering operation, including fuel quality, operational timelines and quantity received, are clearly documented and made accessible to permitted users.

Higher operational efficiency: Gaining real-time data on bunkering operations allows for better scheduling, resource allocation, and improved decision-making throughout the bunkering process.



ADP is used around the globe as the leading digital bunkering platform. Since 2021, the company has expanded its global footprint to 15 ports, with more than 3.5 million metric tons of marine fuels efficiently supplied on platform. ADP is approved by the Singapore MPA as a digital bunkering solutions provider.



Established in Singapore in 2018, Opulent Maritime offers comprehensive marine fuel and logistics services. Their dynamic team brings over twenty years of experience in trading marine fuel for all types of vessels.