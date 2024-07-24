2024 July 24 18:00

MSC invests in multimodal terminal adjacent to Paris via MEDLOG

MSC Mediterranean Shipping company announced that its logistics arm, MEDLOG, has broken ground on a new multimodal platform in the Paris region. The MEDLOG Inland Terminal Paris-Bruyères project is part of a wider renovation project underway at the Port 2000 site (TN MSC) in Le Havre and will provide rail and barge connections for the region’s importers and exporters.

The TN MSC Port 2000 project is a major investment programme by MSC’s port investment group, TIL, that will strengthen Le Havre’s role as a Northwest Europe gateway. The project is of national significance, with a target of million TEU5s handled annually by 2027, and the direct creation of more than 1,000 jobs. HAROPA PORT awarded the site to TiL in 2022 after a competitive bidding process.



The MEDLOG Inland Terminal (Paris-Bruyères) will support and complement the overall terminal improvements. It is designed to provide improved infrastructure via rail and barge and enable logistics decarbonization for customers in the Paris and Greater East region.

At present, goods are mainly transported across the region via road, but the MEDLOG Inland Terminal Paris-Bruyères will provide access to this important trade hub and associated hinterland directly by barge and rail, enabling only last-mile connectivity to be performed by trucks. This will help to remove road miles and associated carbon emissions from the supply chain.



Scheduled for completion in 2024, the terminal will also enable MSC and its subsidiary MEDLOG to offer new services usually provided at port terminals, such as container maintenance and repair, liquid cargo solutions, project cargo and container refurbishment for food-grade exports.

Moreover, direct access to TN MSC will remove the need for intermediaries, further enhancing operational efficiency and reducing transit times.