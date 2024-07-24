  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 July 24 17:00

    Shipping firms respond to Houthi attacks in Red Sea

    Attacks on vessels in the Red Sea by Iran-aligned Houthi militants have disrupted a shipping route vital to east-west trade, with prolonged rerouting of shipments pushing freight rates higher and causing congestion in Asian and European ports, according to Reuters. 

    Below are actions taken by some shipping companies: 

    CMA CGM has suspended most Red Sea voyages but is still sending some cargoes on a case by case basis when French navy escorts are possible, Chairman and CEO Rodolphe Saade said on Feb. 29. The company expects disruptions to commercial shipping to last months. 

    DIANA SHIPPING's vessels are avoiding the Suez Canal. "Suez Canal transits are running about 40% below those seen during the first half of December last year. This is partially the result of several operators including ourselves avoiding the area," President Anastasios Margaronis said on Feb. 23. 

    The world's third-largest freight forwarder DSV said on July 24 that higher freight volume boosted earnings in the second quarter and that it expects a positive impact from disruptions in the Red Sea in the second half of the year. 

    The Belgian oil tanker firm EURONAV said on Dec. 18 it would avoid the Red Sea until further notice. 

    The Taiwanese container shipping line EVERGREEN said on Dec. 18 its vessels on regional services to Red Sea ports would sail to safe waters nearby, while ships scheduled to pass through the Red Sea would be rerouted around Africa. 

    The Norway-based oil tanker group FRONTLINE said on Dec. 18 that its vessels would avoid the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. 

    The Norwegian auto carrier GRAM CAR CARRIERS said on Dec. 21 its vessels were restricted from passing through the Red Sea. 

    The Norwegian shipping firm HAFNIA said on Jan. 12 it had halted all ships heading towards or within the Bab al-Mandab Strait. 

    The German container shipping line HAPAG-LLOYD, which in January decided to reroute its vessels around Africa until further notice, said on June 11 it did not expect the shipping industry to resume sailing in the Red Sea even if a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel was reached immediately. It said on March 14 that the Red Sea disruptions and global vessel oversupply would force it to cut expenses in 2024, including adapting sailings. 

    The South Korean container shipper HMM said on Dec. 19 it had ordered ships that would normally use the Suez Canal to reroute around Africa. 

    The Norwegian auto carrier HOEGH AUTOLINERS said on Dec. 20 it would stop sailing via the Red Sea. 

    The Norway-based fleet operator KLAVENESS COMBINATION CARRIERS said on Jan. 16 it would not trade any of its vessels through the Red Sea until the situation improves. 

    The Swiss logistics group KUEHNE + NAGEL said on March 1 it expected the impact from the Red Sea crisis to last into the coming quarters. The company said on July 23 the impact from the Red Sea crisis was "minimal", adding it was ready for higher second-half demand after increased use of its Sea-Air Logistics service. 

    The Danish shipping group MAERSK, which suspended Red Sea traffic on Jan. 5 "for the foreseeable future", said on July 17 it was experiencing a cascading impact from disruptions in the region, with congestions to its entire ocean network. On July 1, it forecast that the upcoming months would be challenging for carriers and businesses, as disruptions continue into the third quarter. 

    MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) said on Dec. 16 its ships would not transit through the Suez Canal. 

    Japan's biggest shipper by sales NIPPON YUSEN suspended navigation through the Red Sea for all vessels it operates, a spokesperson told Reuters on Jan. 16. 

    OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS, the joint venture between Japan's Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Nippon Yusen, said on Dec. 19 it would reroute vessels from the Red Sea to the Cape of Good Hope or temporarily pause journeys and move to safe areas. 

    The Hong Kong-headquartered container group OOCL said on Dec. 21 it had instructed its vessels to either divert away from the Red Sea or suspend sailing. It also stopped , opens new tab accepting cargo to and from Israel until further notice. 

    Star Bulk's CEO said on Feb. 13 that the Greece-headquartered company would halt sailings through the Red Sea after Houthis attacked two of its ships. 

    TAILWIND SHIPPING LINES, which transports non-food goods for the discount supermarket chain and goods for third-party customers, said in December it was sailing around Africa for now. 

    The Danish oil tanker group TORM said on Jan. 12 it had decided to pause all transits through the southern Red Sea for now. 

    The Norwegian shipping group WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN said on Dec. 19 it would halt Red Sea transits until further notice. The Taiwanese container shipping company YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT said on Dec. 18 it would divert ships via the Cape of Good Hope for the next two weeks. It has given no further update.

Другие новости по темам: accident  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 July 24

18:00 MSC invests in multimodal terminal adjacent to Paris via MEDLOG
17:34 Frontera announces agreement between Puerto Bahia and GASCO to pursue LPG project in Cartagena, Colombia
17:00 Shipping firms respond to Houthi attacks in Red Sea
16:32 China’s shipbuilding output rises by 18.4% in H1 2024
16:04 The EU ETS to run the global tanker fleet more than €2bn by 2030
15:49 Typhoon Gaemi halts bunkering in Taiwanese ports
15:23 Container ship fleet expands by 11%, fastest growth in 15 years - BIMCO
14:55 MPC Container Ships takes delivery of final 5,500 TEU methanol-ready boxship from Korea
13:32 A methanol-powered cargo ship arrived in Estonia for the first time
13:13 Six feared dead and 14 rescued after fishing boat sinks off Falkland Islands
12:40 Wartsila to supply a hybrid-electric propulsion system for an 11,000 dwt Limestone Carrier
12:15 Rijeka Gateway adopts private 5G campus network
11:46 Valenciaport handled 2.7 million containers in H1 2024
11:24 Fincantieri signs order with Carnival Corporation for three mega-cruise ships
10:53 Energean takes FID for the Katlan development project in Israel
10:23 Australia announces three years’ worth offshore acreage for petroleum exploration and CCS
09:58 Valaris DS-17 to drill for the Raia project in Brazil

2024 July 23

18:00 Telemar to provide global safety support services to seven Ignazio Messina container vessels
17:27 KBR’s blue ammonia technology selected for Shell Blue Horizons project in Oman
17:16 The Federal Maritime Commission publishes final rule on unreasonable refusal to deal
16:42 Qatar Navigation and Qatar Steel sign a 5-year agreement to provide stevedore services
16:25 Spain detains cargo ship over fuel spill near Ceuta
15:23 The Indonesian company Pertamina adds Russian oil grades to its tender lists to buy September crude
14:58 Seatrium secures S$180 mln in repairs and upgrades projects
13:49 HD KSOE partners with UM to foster US ship engineers
13:24 IRGC seizes oil tanker smuggling fuel in Persian Gulf
11:25 ADNOC L&S joint venture awards $1.9bln contract to Chinese shipbuilder
10:59 Port of Valencia opens new combined transport terminal
10:24 NYK Bulkship installs NYK Group’s first wind-assisted ship-propulsion units
09:59 GTT entrusted by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG carriers

2024 July 22

18:06 Manzhouli railway port handles 2,327 China-Europe freight train trips in 1st half of 2024
17:36 NORDEN to acquire Norlat Shipping to further grow projects and parcelling activities
17:23 2024 is expected to be a record year for cruises in the port of Heraklion
16:47 ABS and the U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center to collaborate on maritime technologies
15:56 Trafigura Group takes full ownership of High Heat Tankers
15:46 China delivers world’s first river-sea LNG bunker and transport vessel
14:51 Hartmann receives new LNG-powered LEG carrier
14:14 Jiangnan Shipyard supplies dual-fuel VLEC gas Huanghe
13:44 ABL to support offshore installation of French-Spanish interconnector
12:53 Hanwha Ocean gets deal to join potential projects on repair of U.S. warships
12:35 Ro-Pax vessel collides with 7 cargo boats in Dhubri, India
11:42 One crew member dies in fire on Maersk-chartered container ship
10:58 Founder of Sea Shepherd arrested in Greenland
09:40 Fire-hit tanker enters Malaysia terminal area after being detained by coast guard

2024 July 21

17:39 Global IT outage disrupts operations at European box terminals
17:29 RWE secures its first offshore wind site in Australia with a capacity of up to 2 gigawatts
11:32 KBR secures advisory role for Kuwait’s renewables and hydrogen project
09:57 WSF selects ABB as propulsion single source vendor for five new hybrid ferries

2024 July 20

16:11 First hybrid ship launched at Kanellos Shipyards in Perama
14:21 DOF Group awarded multiple contracts in Brazil
12:18 HD Hyundai Heavy Industries union initiates strike procedures
10:06 Asyad Group looks to buy or operate ports in southeast Asia

2024 July 19

18:00 Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation concludes biofuels supply chain trials
17:10 Four Greek ports receive €10 million in CEF funds
16:47 Rauma shipyard launches the second passenger-car ferry ordered for Tasmania
16:25 MOL to invest in Carnot, a developer of technology for highly efficient engines
15:48 ABS and KRISO to advance SMR-powered vessels and floating power generation platforms
15:31 Ports of Indiana, Port of Antwerp-Bruges sign MoU
14:59 Fratelli Cosulich holds a steel cutting ceremony for the new vessel "Marta Cosulich" at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding
14:13 Suez Canal reports 23.4% drop in annual revenue due to Red Sea crisis
13:42 Dual fuel standby vessels begin operations in Hong Kong
13:08 Bluferries, C.T.E. Perdikaris Engineering, Architectural & Technical Services and RINA announce the launch of a hybrid Ro-Ro passenger ship
12:30 DP World and Evyap Group forge new logistics hub to boost Turkish trade
12:11 Sempra Infrastructure announces EPC contract with Bechtel for Port Arthur LNG Phase 2
11:40 Two oil tankers on fire off Singapore, crew rescued
11:20 World Bank Group releases report on offshore wind development scenarios for Brazil based on analysis by DNV
10:42 FPSO Bacalhau receives AiP for abate notation from classification society DNV
10:19 Port Houston approved for cold treatment
09:55 Fujairah’s fuel oil inventories rise 5% this month

2024 July 18

18:00 South Korea slaps sanctions on Hong Kong shipping firm