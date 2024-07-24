2024 July 24 16:32

China’s shipbuilding output rises by 18.4% in H1 2024

The latest data on China’s shipbuilding sector for the first half of 2024 is released, and three major indicators of China’s shipbuilding sector continue to lead in global market with a steady growth, according to China Classification Society.



In the first half of 2024, China’s output has reached 25.02 million DWT, with a year-on-year increase of 18.4%. The new orders have reached 54.22 million DWT, with a year-on-year increase of 43.9%. As of the end of June, the holding orders have reached 171.55 million DWT, with a year-on-year increase of 38.6%.



The three major indicators account for 55%, 74.7%, and 58.9% of the global market share, respectively. Among the 18 major ship types worldwide, China has the largest new orders for 14 ship types.



In addition, the holding orders for China’s shipbuilding sector in the first half of 2024 have reached the highest in nearly 20 years based on the revised GT. More and more high-tech, high-difficulty, and high value-added ship types have appeared in these orders.



Nowadays, China maintains the global top market share in terms of the three major indicators of output, new orders, and holding orders. Many enterprises even have orders for 2028.