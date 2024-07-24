2024 July 24 15:49

Typhoon Gaemi halts bunkering in Taiwanese ports

Bunkering operations in Taiwanese ports have been suspended today due to Typhoon Gaemi-induced bad weather, according to ENGINE.



The typhoon is currently in the sea southeast of Yilan, moving northwest and west. It is set to make landfall on the northeast coast of Taiwan today evening, according to China’s Central Weather Administration.

In Kaohsiung, vessel movement has been suspended at the North Entrance, with only outbound movement allowed at the South Entrance. Taichung has suspended port operations due to high winds.

All operations have been suspended in Keelung since last night, while Taipei port closed at midnight. In Mai-Liao, all vessels have left for shelter, and all operations are currently suspended. An-Ping has also suspended operations due to high winds, according to GAC Hot Port News.

Authorities have advised vessels operating near Taiwan and in the Bashi Channel to remain on high alert.

Most suppliers are uncertain about when bunkering operations will fully resume in Taiwan, according to another source.

After crossing the Taiwan Strait, the typhoon is likely to hit the southeastern Chinese province of Fujian late on Thursday afternoon. Bunker deliveries in China’s Zhoushan have been halted since Monday due to bad weather induced by the typhoon.

Some suppliers in Zhoushan are expecting bunker deliveries to resume on 29 July, when calmer weather is forecast.