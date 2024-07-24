  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 July 24 15:23

    Container ship fleet expands by 11%, fastest growth in 15 years - BIMCO

    Since the beginning of the year, the capacity of the container ship fleet has increased by 1.6m TEU. Compared to one year ago, the capacity has risen 11% to 29.5m TEU, the fastest fleet growth in 15 years, according to BIMCO.

    During the first half of 2024, the delivery of new ships reached a new high. A total of 264 ships with a combined capacity of 1.6m TEU have been delivered from shipyards, two thirds more than during the first half of last year when the previous record was set.

    Though a new benchmark has not been set, high demand for ships has contributed to keeping recycling of ships at a low level. Strong cargo volume growth and the rerouting of ships via the Cape of Good Hope have contributed to the recycling of only 36 ships with a combined capacity of 51k TEU.

    Despite the record, shipowners have continued to place orders for new ships. Year-to-date, a total of 63 ships with a combined 0.4m TEU capacity have been ordered and the order book-to-fleet ratio remains high at 19%.

    Already now, the order book contains orders for delivery in 2028 and an average of 1.5m TEU are scheduled for delivery each year between 2025 and 2027.

    The combined capacity of 12k-17k TEU ships has grown the fastest. This segment is now the largest within the container fleet, making up 22%. The segment’s capacity grew 25% YoY and the growth made up nearly 50% of the overall fleet’s growth.

    In fact, the 12k-17k TEU segment of ships was also the main driver of growth during 2022 and 2023. In addition, the segment will also dominate growth in the coming years as it makes up more than 50% of the capacity on order.

    Ships larger than 17k TEU dominated growth during 2015-2021 but only make up 17% of the capacity in the order book. Shipowners’ focus has shifted from the larger ships as they are operationally limited to ports in Asia and Europe and the 212 ships already in service cover most of these trade lanes.

    The container fleet’s capacity is expected to exceed 30m TEU for the first time at the end of the 3rd quarter and hit 30.5m by the end of 2024. 

    By the end of 2027, the current order book will add another 4.3m TEU. As cargo volume growth is unlikely to match this expansion, we expect ship recycling to increase and temper overall fleet growth. In addition, if ships can eventually return to the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, demand for ships will fall.

Другие новости по темам: containership  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 July 24

18:00 MSC invests in multimodal terminal adjacent to Paris via MEDLOG
17:34 Frontera announces agreement between Puerto Bahia and GASCO to pursue LPG project in Cartagena, Colombia
17:00 Shipping firms respond to Houthi attacks in Red Sea
16:32 China’s shipbuilding output rises by 18.4% in H1 2024
16:04 The EU ETS to run the global tanker fleet more than €2bn by 2030
15:49 Typhoon Gaemi halts bunkering in Taiwanese ports
15:23 Container ship fleet expands by 11%, fastest growth in 15 years - BIMCO
14:55 MPC Container Ships takes delivery of final 5,500 TEU methanol-ready boxship from Korea
13:32 A methanol-powered cargo ship arrived in Estonia for the first time
13:13 Six feared dead and 14 rescued after fishing boat sinks off Falkland Islands
12:40 Wartsila to supply a hybrid-electric propulsion system for an 11,000 dwt Limestone Carrier
12:15 Rijeka Gateway adopts private 5G campus network
11:46 Valenciaport handled 2.7 million containers in H1 2024
11:24 Fincantieri signs order with Carnival Corporation for three mega-cruise ships
10:53 Energean takes FID for the Katlan development project in Israel
10:23 Australia announces three years’ worth offshore acreage for petroleum exploration and CCS
09:58 Valaris DS-17 to drill for the Raia project in Brazil

2024 July 23

18:00 Telemar to provide global safety support services to seven Ignazio Messina container vessels
17:27 KBR’s blue ammonia technology selected for Shell Blue Horizons project in Oman
17:16 The Federal Maritime Commission publishes final rule on unreasonable refusal to deal
16:42 Qatar Navigation and Qatar Steel sign a 5-year agreement to provide stevedore services
16:25 Spain detains cargo ship over fuel spill near Ceuta
15:23 The Indonesian company Pertamina adds Russian oil grades to its tender lists to buy September crude
14:58 Seatrium secures S$180 mln in repairs and upgrades projects
13:49 HD KSOE partners with UM to foster US ship engineers
13:24 IRGC seizes oil tanker smuggling fuel in Persian Gulf
11:25 ADNOC L&S joint venture awards $1.9bln contract to Chinese shipbuilder
10:59 Port of Valencia opens new combined transport terminal
10:24 NYK Bulkship installs NYK Group’s first wind-assisted ship-propulsion units
09:59 GTT entrusted by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG carriers

2024 July 22

18:06 Manzhouli railway port handles 2,327 China-Europe freight train trips in 1st half of 2024
17:36 NORDEN to acquire Norlat Shipping to further grow projects and parcelling activities
17:23 2024 is expected to be a record year for cruises in the port of Heraklion
16:47 ABS and the U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center to collaborate on maritime technologies
15:56 Trafigura Group takes full ownership of High Heat Tankers
15:46 China delivers world’s first river-sea LNG bunker and transport vessel
14:51 Hartmann receives new LNG-powered LEG carrier
14:14 Jiangnan Shipyard supplies dual-fuel VLEC gas Huanghe
13:44 ABL to support offshore installation of French-Spanish interconnector
12:53 Hanwha Ocean gets deal to join potential projects on repair of U.S. warships
12:35 Ro-Pax vessel collides with 7 cargo boats in Dhubri, India
11:42 One crew member dies in fire on Maersk-chartered container ship
10:58 Founder of Sea Shepherd arrested in Greenland
09:40 Fire-hit tanker enters Malaysia terminal area after being detained by coast guard

2024 July 21

17:39 Global IT outage disrupts operations at European box terminals
17:29 RWE secures its first offshore wind site in Australia with a capacity of up to 2 gigawatts
11:32 KBR secures advisory role for Kuwait’s renewables and hydrogen project
09:57 WSF selects ABB as propulsion single source vendor for five new hybrid ferries

2024 July 20

16:11 First hybrid ship launched at Kanellos Shipyards in Perama
14:21 DOF Group awarded multiple contracts in Brazil
12:18 HD Hyundai Heavy Industries union initiates strike procedures
10:06 Asyad Group looks to buy or operate ports in southeast Asia

2024 July 19

18:00 Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation concludes biofuels supply chain trials
17:10 Four Greek ports receive €10 million in CEF funds
16:47 Rauma shipyard launches the second passenger-car ferry ordered for Tasmania
16:25 MOL to invest in Carnot, a developer of technology for highly efficient engines
15:48 ABS and KRISO to advance SMR-powered vessels and floating power generation platforms
15:31 Ports of Indiana, Port of Antwerp-Bruges sign MoU
14:59 Fratelli Cosulich holds a steel cutting ceremony for the new vessel "Marta Cosulich" at Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding
14:13 Suez Canal reports 23.4% drop in annual revenue due to Red Sea crisis
13:42 Dual fuel standby vessels begin operations in Hong Kong
13:08 Bluferries, C.T.E. Perdikaris Engineering, Architectural & Technical Services and RINA announce the launch of a hybrid Ro-Ro passenger ship
12:30 DP World and Evyap Group forge new logistics hub to boost Turkish trade
12:11 Sempra Infrastructure announces EPC contract with Bechtel for Port Arthur LNG Phase 2
11:40 Two oil tankers on fire off Singapore, crew rescued
11:20 World Bank Group releases report on offshore wind development scenarios for Brazil based on analysis by DNV
10:42 FPSO Bacalhau receives AiP for abate notation from classification society DNV
10:19 Port Houston approved for cold treatment
09:55 Fujairah’s fuel oil inventories rise 5% this month

2024 July 18

18:00 South Korea slaps sanctions on Hong Kong shipping firm