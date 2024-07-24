2024 July 24 14:55

MPC Container Ships takes delivery of final 5,500 TEU methanol-ready boxship from Korea

Norwegian container tonnage provider MPC Container Ships (MPCC) has taken delivery of the final 5,500 TEU methanol-ready containership from South Korean shipyard HJ Shipbuilding & Construction, according to Offshore Energy.

The vessel named Colorado was delivered from the yard on July 18, 2024, and was being prepared for its maiden voyage.

As previously disclosed, Colorado will go on a seven-year charter with ZIM Integrated Shipping Services.

The newest eco-design Colorado was christened and named with its sister vessel Mackenzie at a ceremony held in May this year at the Korean shipyard.



The vessels are designed for conversion to methanol operations, potentially achieving up to 90% emission reductions with “green” methanol.

Furthermore, they feature environmentally friendly designs that could reduce fuel consumption by 40%.

The contract for the construction of two containerships was signed in April 2022.

As the next step, MPCC now awaits delivery of 1,300 TEU dual-fuel methanol newbuilds from China. The first of two carbon-neutral 1,300 TEU vessels, NCL Vestland, was launched in June 2024 at Taizhou Sanfu Shipbuilding.

Slated for delivery in the second half of 2024, the vessel will be chartered to Norwegian transportation company North Sea Container Line AS (NCL).