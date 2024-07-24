2024 July 24 13:32

A methanol-powered cargo ship arrived in Estonia for the first time

On the 22nd of July late evening, the Eco Maestro, a container vessel powered by green methanol, arrived at Muuga harbour. The vessel sails on the Green Finland X-PRESS (GFX) route, starting its journey from Rotterdam, passing through Antwerp, Kotka, Helsinki (Vuosaari) and finally docking at the Muuga harbour before heading back to Rotterdam, according to the company's release.

This will be the first time a methanol ship will arrive in Estonia. The Eco Maestro is fuelled by green methanol, a renewable fuel that produces up to 65 percent less greenhouse gases than conventional marine fuel. Green methanol is typically produced either from biomass or from captured CO2 emissions.

By also connecting Estonia to Europe’s two largest ports, it will enhance Estonia’s competitive position on the global market, in addition to improving the carbon footprint of Estonian businesses.

As a biofuel, the use of green methanol is in line with the European Union’s Emissions Trading System (ETS) rules, which also foresee a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from the combustion of marine fuels from next year.

The vessel belongs to a Singaporean company called X-Press Feeders. Eco Maestro sails under the Maltese flag.