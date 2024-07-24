2024 July 24 12:40

Wartsila to supply a hybrid-electric propulsion system for an 11,000 dwt Limestone Carrier

Technology group Wartsila will supply a hybrid-electric propulsion system for an 11,000 dwt Limestone Carrier. The vessel was contracted by Montreal-based CSL Group (“CSL”) with CCCC Shanghai Equipment Engineering and Jingjiang Nanyang Shipbuilding. The order with Wartsila was booked in Q1 2024, according to the company's release.

The order reflects CSL’s focus on reducing its emissions profile via a comprehensive decarbonisation strategy. Wartsila has been closely involved in developing the concept for the hybrid-electric propulsion system selected to optimise the engine and battery loading for the ship’s operating conditions. The system will provide redundancy when operating in confined waters to improve safety, while at the same time improving efficiency and reducing fuel consumption.



The Limestone Carrier, when delivered in 2026, will be the world’s first fully electric battery-capable self-unloading vessel. It will initially run on a hybrid diesel and battery system, with 50% of total battery capacity installed replacing diesel with electric power. By 2031, the aim is to run the ship entirely on electric power, further reducing carbon emissions to less than 10%.



For this vessel, Wartsila will supply the whole hybrid electric propulsion system, including generators, DC hub, Energy and Power Management System, main propulsion e-motors, bow thruster e-motors, and the battery solution. Delivery is scheduled for early 2025.