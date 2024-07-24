  The version for the print
  • 2024 July 24 12:15

    Rijeka Gateway adopts private 5G campus network

    Rijeka Gateway, a joint venture between APM Terminals and ENNA Group, is lifting the standards of digital connectivity in the maritime industry by adopting next-level private 5G campus network. 5G targets twenty times higher data rates and much shorter latency than LTE Networks which have been rolled out at other terminals over past years, according to the company's release.

    The partnership with Croatian telecommunications company Hrvatski Telekom (HT), announced this week, is part of the new terminal’s commitment to environmental responsibility and technological advancement.

    Rijeka Gateway is a completely new, ground up development, with no legacy LTE Network. This will allow the terminal to become HT's first installation to use Stand Alone (SA) architecture. 5G SA technology offer numerous benefits, including ultra-low latency and faster access to higher data rates, enhanced security, improved energy efficiency, and service agility and scale through cloud-native, service-based architecture.

    Industrial wireless connectivity has become a digital enabler for APM Terminals’ global initiatives such as: the standardisation of Terminal Operating Systems, reporting and support; GPS based position detection systems; remote equipment operation, optical character recognition and thousands of Internet of Things sensors on equipment to provide customers with the real-time location and status of cargo in the terminal.

    WiFi networks, with potential instability are reaching their limit for reliably handling the increased data volumes demanded by APM Terminals’ digital transformation.

    Rijeka Gateway, due to begin operations in 2025, will use the HT public mobile network for its predominantly remotely operated electric equipment. Electric container handling equipment will reduce environmental impact to the minimum and mitigate noise and pollution for the local community.

    With a 50-year concession, Rijeka Gateway will serve as the main entry point for container traffic to the hinterland countries and markets of Europe and will play a crucial role in the development of the local economy.

Другие новости по темам: APM Terminals, digitalisation  


