2024 July 24 11:46

Valenciaport handled 2.7 million containers in H1 2024

Between January and June, the volume of containers exchanged between the Valencian docks and the main ports of the Red Sea grew by +65%; with the Baltic countries, +43% and with Australia, +25%, according to the company's release. These increases highlight the global projection and connectivity of Valenciaport to serve an export sector that has positioned Valencia, Sagunto and Gandia as gateways to all economic areas of the world.

Valenciaport continues to have China, the United States, Italy and Turkey as its main trading partners. So far this year it has exchanged more than 12 million tonnes of goods with them (3.73 with China; 3.58 with Italy; 2.72 with the United States and 2.21 with Turkey) but the role of distribution centre for import/export traffic and transhipments at a global level that the Valencian port is taking on has meant that trade with Egypt has grown by 78% in the first six months of the year; and with Greece and Saudi Arabia by 84% and 58%, respectively.

Overall, and still in the first half of 2024, 40.86 million tonnes (Mt) of goods have passed through the terminals managed by the Port Authority of Valencia (PAV) -6.95% more than the previous year. Of these, 3.18 (Mt) have been bulk cargo; 8.18 (Mt) non-containerised general cargo and 29.49 (Mt) containerised cargo.

The first half of the year has ratified the container as the speciality of the Valenciaport brand: 72% of total goods, including bulk, and 78% excluding bulk, were handled in containers.

Thus, focusing on its speciality, during the first half of the year, Valenciaport moved 2,708,318 TEUs (6.1 metre containers, or equivalent). This is a figure 14.05% higher than in the same period of the previous year.

The data for the first half of the year reflected in the PAV’s Statistical Bulletin also indicate that the total number of passengers who passed through the terminals of the Port of Valencia was 668,454 people: 10.14% more than last year. Of these, 362,793 were regular line passengers and 305,661 were cruise passengers.

In relation to vehicle traffic as goods, the Valenciaport terminals handled 316,769 units; 3.27% less than in the same period of the previous year.